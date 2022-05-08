Doctor Who? BBC reveals 14th Doctor will be Ncuti Gatwa, taking over for Jodie Whittaker

We’ve known for a while that Jodie Whittaker would be departing Doctor Who this year, and now we finally know who will take her place with the keys to the TARDIS.

The BBC has confirmed actor Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his award-winning role in Sex Education, will be the 14th Doctor when Whittaker regenerates out of the role. The casting makes Gatwa the second Black actor to play The Doctor, following the 2020 introduction of Jo Martin as a “lost” earlier iteration of the Doctor dubbed the Fugitive Doctor. But this will mark the first time a Black actor has starred as the Doctor to lead the series.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same,” Gatwa said in a statement. “[Returning showrunner] Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team has been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Davies added that fans will have plenty to look forward to over the next year and a half, with the looming sendoff for Whittaker’s Doctor and the exciting introduction on Ncuti — who he reveals won the role quickly following his first auditions for Who.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds,” he said. “It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I'm sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Work on the next season of Doctor Who with Ncuti is expected to get underway later this year, ahead of a formal 2023 debut. But of course, fans should get their first look at Ncuti in the role when Whittaker regenerates in her final special later this year.

