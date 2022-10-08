'Doctor Who' prepares for Jodie Whittaker’s final adventure in trailer for 'Power of the Doctor'

After three seasons as the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker’s time aboard the TARDIS is counting down for one final spin later this month. But before Doctor Who hands the reins over to Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, Whittaker’s still got one last fight to finish — and judging from the BBC's just-released trailer, her final episode is going down to the wire.

The stakes are literally seismic in the new teaser for “The Power of the Doctor,” the giant-sized Oct. 23 episode that will mark Whittaker’s final regular Doctor Who appearance since daring, back in 2018, to take on the Daleks as the series’ first female Time Lord. Chaos erupts on every front as the Thirteenth Doctor faces a double-cross from The Master (Sacha Dhawan), a runaway space train, and even a gushing volcano as part of a special episode that looks set to test her resolve right up ’til the finish.

Check it out:

The BBC is ominously promising “a battle to the death” for Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in the extended special episode, which is timed to arrive on the heels of the broadcaster’s 100-year centenary celebration late this month, via Radio Times:

“In this feature-length Special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master,” the network teases via the report. “Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a battle to the death.”

That definitely sets the stakes super-high, as the hallowed sci-fi series prepares the way for the official arrival of the Fourteenth Doctor next month. Gutwa is set to kick off a new Doctor Who era with the premiere of Season 14, though we don't know exactly when that will arrive.

As the trailer teases, though, there’s still a ton of unfinished business for Whittaker's Doctor before she says her final farewells. The Thirteenth Doctor goes out with a bang when the feature-length “The Power of the Doctor” lands at BBC on Oct. 23.

