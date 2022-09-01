'Star Wars': Domhnall Gleeson would play Hux again, even if no one's 'clamoring' for it

General Hux lives? Domhnall Gleeson would be down for it, even if he's not sure anyone else would be.

It's been nearly three years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded the sequel trilogy that began with The Force Awakens in 2015, and since then every prominent cast young cast member has gone on to numerous other projects. In the case of Gleeson, who made his name with the Harry Potter franchise and films like About Time before Star Wars came calling, he's stayed busy with projects like the Peter Rabbit films and TV series including Run and the just-released The Patient.

But that doesn't mean Gleeson has stopped thinking about Star Wars, and his intriguing villain-turned-Rebel-spy, the First Order General Armitage Hux. Speaking to The Wrap, Gleeson responded this way when asked if he'd ever consider returning to a galaxy far, far away.

“Of course I would! He was really interesting, and I think there’s a lot I could do more [with him]," Gleeson said.

That said, the actor is skeptical that he could ever find his way back to the franchise, simply because he's not sure there's really a demand for more of the character.

“I don’t see them making the call," he added. "I’m not sure anybody’s clamoring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing.”

Born in the final years of the Empire and raised amid the reorganization of the Imperial remnants into the First Order, Hux was the son of an Imperial officer who rose to great heights within the First Order leadership, only to turn informant when Kylo Ren took over as Supreme Leader.

His willingness to do that added a layer of intrigue to his character that The Rise of Skywalker never got the chance to fully explore, and while he spent much of the films working as either straightforward Bad Guy or comic relief, there were layers of humanity in Gleeson's performance that made him intriguing beyond his sequel trilogy scenes. As far as anyone knows, Hux died when General Pryde attempted to execute him for treason on the bridge of a Star Destroyer, but we didn't get confirmation of that, and people have certainly survived worse in Star Wars. Throw in the potential for something like a Disney+ series about the rise of the First Order, and there's certainly a non-zero chance that Hux could return someday, even if Gleeson's not holding his breath.

In the meantime, you can catch Gleeson's work in The Patient, now streaming on Hulu.

