What’s next after 'Stranger Things'? Duffer Brothers eying spinoff stage play, 'The Talisman' & more

We still have a fifth and final season of Stranger Things in store for us at Netflix, but the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, aren’t resting on their laurels when it comes to other projects.

Per Deadline, Matt and Ross Duffer have created a production company (appropriately called Upside Down Pictures) and are teaming up once again with Netflix on a slew of new projects. According to the Duffers, these projects are similar to Stranger Things in that they are “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

These projects include the Stranger Things spinoff show the two have teased before, and a stage play production set in the Stranger Things world. The projects also include non-Stranger Things content, however, such as the already-announced series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s dark fantasy novel, The Talisman, the book we see Lucas reading to Max at the end of Stranger Things 4, which Matt Duffer told Deadline has “the best werewolf character I think, ever.”

Another project includes a live-action series adaptation of the Japanese manga, Death Note. Netflix released a film adaptation of the manga back in 2017, but this will be a new take on the story of how a teen discovers a black notebook that gives him power over life and death.

There is also one more show in the works that will be helmed by The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. We don’t have any details yet on what the focus of that series will be, but at least we can hold out hope there will be puppets involved.

All these projects suggest that the Duffer Brothers will be very busy even after Stranger Things wraps up. We still have the fifth season to look forward to, however. The Duffers have said they plan to start writing that season in August, and they already know how the series will end.

