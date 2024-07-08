Abigail: Radio Silence's Genre-Mashing Vampire Flick Exclusively Hits Peacock July 19

Radio Silence's genre-mashing vampire flick, Abigail, will exclusively sink its fangs into Peacock Friday, July 19, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today.

The movie — which is currently available to own via PVOD platforms — is slated to hit Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD tomorrow, July 9, with enough bonus features to fill a creepy old mansion. Rocking a scary good 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie feels like a wild combination of Reservoir Dogs, The Usual Suspects, Dracula, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, and Stephen King's "Poppy."

When Does Abigail Debut on Peacock? Abigail will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock Friday, July 19.

Other Universal films that will make their streaming debut on Peacock this year are The Fall Guy, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and Speak No Evil. Wicked: Part One, meanwhile, is set to arrive on the service sometime in 2025.

Is Abigail Available on DVD or Blu-Ray?

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, Abigail will be available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD with a collection of bonus materials, including a gag reel, several behind-the-scenes documentaries, and a commentary track from co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and editor Michael P. Shawyer. The film is currently available to own from PVOD platforms (à la Vudu and Apple TV) without any of the additional features.

What Is Abigail About?

Abigail follows a motley crew of irate kidnappers looking to get rich by holding a 12-year-old girl (Alisha Weir) for a hefty ransom. Little do they know it, but their adolescent hostage is an immortal vampire with serious bloodlust. To make matters worse, her father is a powerful crime boss feared throughout the underworld.

"We went into this very much thinking about how can we do our version of vampire things without being super beholden to everything that came before. While also acknowledging everything that came before so that [we] and the characters in the movie have at least a cursory understanding of the characters," Bettinelli-Olpin told SYFY WIRE in the spring. "Or, they think they do. And then how can we just upend that and play with it throughout."

Who Stars in Abigail?

Abigail features the acting talents of Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens (Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical), and Matthew Goode (Watchmen).

Stephen Shields and Guy Busick co-wrote the script. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Tripp Vinson, and Chad Villella produced the feature, with Ron Lynch occupying the role of executive producer.

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for vampiric titles like Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!