How 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' will lovingly poke fun at rules of the game

After more than 20 years, Dungeons & Dragons will return to the big screen this spring in Paramount Pictures' Honor Among Thieves.

Helmed by Game Night duo, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the hotly-anticipated fantasy film centers around a group of lovable rogues led by the charismatic Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine). When they unwittingly deliver an artifact of mass destruction into the wrong hands, the motley crew must put aside their never-ending quest for riches in order to save the world from annihilation.

"It all starts with character," Goldstein — who shares script credit with Daley and Michael Gilio — explained to Empire for the magazine's January 2023 issue (now on sale). "It doesn't matter what genre it is. What makes the audience care is, 'Who are we following and why should we invest in them?' That's always been our approach, regardless of the size and scale."

"I want to hang out with the characters we create," echoed Daley. "And I wouldn't want to hang out with someone that takes things too seriously."

The filmmakers also made a point to offer loving tribute to the tabletop RPG upon which the movie is based. "D&D is a group of people around the table, taking the piss out of each other at times, but not taking the piss out of the game itself," said producer Jeremy Latcham.

Goldstein went on to promise a few meta jabs at the rules of the game, citing the "Speak with Dead" spell as an example of how bizarre a campaign can get. "To us, that's very funny," the director continued. "Like, who makes these rules? We can't just shut off that part of our brain that questions things, so we question all that givens of the fantasy genre. That's part of the fun of making a movie like this!"

In addition to Pine, the movie co-stars Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious franchise), Regé-Jean Page (The Gray Man), Justice Smith (Jurassic World Dominion), Sophia Lillis (IT: Chapters 1 & 2), Chloe Coleman (My Spy), Daisy Head (The Sandman), and Hugh Grant (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) co-star. Daley, Goldstein, and Pine serve serve executive producers with Denis L. Stewart, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer are producers.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolls into theaters March 31, 2023.

