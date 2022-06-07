Watch along as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his mother with a brand new home

It's hard to pin down a single secret to Dwayne Johnson's success, but one of the elements of his public persona that's kept him endeared to fans for a very long time is a certain sense of openness that he offers.

This is a guy, after all, who's got a whole NBC series (Young Rock, available to stream on Peacock) based on his life and early journey to fame, and while those are actors living out Johnson's story, he's also committed to personally sharing aspects of his current real life on social media. Whether it's workout motivation or simply sharing in his busy daily schedule, you're always bound to get an interesting (and carefully curated) glimpse into Johnson's day-to-day.

Over the weekend, Johnson got his social media fanbase fired up when he began promoting the June 8 trailer premiere for his very-long-awaited DC Comics film Black Adam, and of course, his workout posts were omnipresent. But that's not all Johnson's been keen to share over the last few days. He also revealed that he bought his mother, Ata Johnson, a new home, complete with various features that make it a natural holding spot for her memories and heritage. It's not the first time he's used his earnings to buy a new house for his Mom, but in the captions on his Instagram account, Johnson explained that this particular house is special.

"I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise," Johnson explained.



"I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.'"

Johnson's mother is the source of the star's proud Samoan heritage, something he emphasized in the tour of her new home by showing off a space for her ukulele collection and a wall of family photos he was able to source from Samoa. But that was nothing compared to what he'd prepared for what his mother has dubbed the "Smackdown Room."

As Johnson explained, his mother has long kept a massive collection of memorabilia from his wrestling and acting career over the years, and while it's enough to make him self-conscious, it's apparently her favorite place to bring guests to show off her son's achievements. So, he gave her what she wanted and put together the ultimate "Smackdown Room," complete with title belts and keepsakes dating all the way back to his days playing football for the Miami Hurricanes.

You can check out all the videos over on Johnson's Instagram account, along with plenty of teasers for the debut of the Black Adam trailer on Wednesday. You can also catch Season 2 of Young Rock on Peacock right now.