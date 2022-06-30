Elizabeth Olsen still hasn't seen 'Doctor Strange 2,' but hopes for MCU return

Despite being a major player in the new Doctor Strange movie, Elizabeth Olsen has yet to officially enter the Multiverse of Madness. Appearing on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening, the actress admitted that watching the film is still an outstanding item on her to-do list.

While present for the Los Angeles world premiere in early May, Olsen said she decided to skip out on the screening that followed the red carpet portion of the event. "I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it," she explained to Fallon. "I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it. [The screener] had my name on it and the time I was watching it. I didn’t want to watch it like that."

Unlike other actors in Hollywood, Olsen has no problem watching herself perform. "I’m one of those people who wants to study something, so I can figure out how to make it better," she said, going on to add that she can finally enjoy a watermark-free version of Multiverse of Madness, now that it's streaming on Disney+.

When the conversation turned to whether she'd ever return to the MCU, the actress responded with: "I hope so. They don’t tell me anything about my fate … I should come back. But really, I don’t know … I would love to do more."

Technically speaking, Wanda does sacrifice herself at the end of the movie, but as we know, death isn't always final in the world of comic books and the movies based on them. Ms. Maximoff deserves true happiness in the form of a happily ever after reunion with Paul Bettany's Vision. “I want fans to be ... aggressive and terrify them into doing it or something," Olsen said, half-jokingly, before hastily following that up with, "That’s not a good way to do anything, actually. I really take that back. No one needs to use force."

Watch the full interview below:

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), and Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr. Nicodemus West).

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Anson Mount (Black Bolt), Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier), and John Krasinski (Mr. Fantastic) play the members of the Illuminati on Earth-838. The film brought in over $950 million at the worldwide box office.

The latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is now streaming on Peacock.