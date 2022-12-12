Tom Cruise told Emily Blunt to 'stop being such a p***y' about 'Edge of Tomorrow' battle-suits

It's no secret that Tom Cruise's endurance threshold is much higher than that of the average actor in Hollywood. The dude punishes his body on a regular basis — hanging off airplanes, holding his breath underwater for stupid amounts of time, and experiencing several G forces — for our amusement at the movie theater. Perhaps he's forgotten that the rest of us aren't in perfect shape, because when Emily Blunt complained about the weight of the battle-suits in Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise basically told her to suck it up and quit whining.

"It was my first foray into action and as Tom said — rather unreassuringly when we started — 'This is the deep end of action for me,'" she recalled during a guest appearance on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. "And I was like, 'If you're saying that, we are in trouble.' We had to wear these really enormous, robotic suits, which I think would've been great if they could have CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way. When you hear the word 'tactile,' you're like, 'That sounds nice and cozy.' There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits. Mine was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy, that the first time I put it on, I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do. He just stared at me and was like, 'I know...I know...I know...' And I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and I started to cry. I was like, 'I'm just feeling a bit panic-y about the whole shoot.' He stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?' I did laugh and we got through it."

Based on All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, Edge of Tomorrow hit the big screen on June 6, 2014. Hailed as a thrilling take on the Groundhog Day formula with a delectable sci-fi twist, the film, directed by Doug Liman, garnered $370 million at the global box office against a budget of $178 million. A sequel has been in development since April of 2016, with Liman expected to return as director. While a script was ready to roll in late 2019, the COVID health crisis threw a wrench into the gears — both financially and schedule-wise.

"Honestly, I think the movie's too expensive," Blunt told Howard Stern last year. "I don't know how we're gonna do it. I think that it's hard to align everyone's schedules. I would love it, Doug Liman would love it, Tom would love it. We'd all love to do it, but I think until we figure out what's going on with the industry...we need to figure out what is the next roadmap for the kinds of films that people want to make?"

"It's one of these things where if Tom, Emily and I were to say, 'We're ready to pull the trigger on this script,' it's Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made," Liman remarked to Collider several months prior. "That's pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it's going to happen."

Earlier this year, ScreenRant reported that Warner Bros. had entered development for a TV project based on the fan favorite property.

