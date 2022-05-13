5 Eurovision 2022 acts that might as well be sci-fi

It's taken 65 years but the world's weirdest music competition, Eurovision, is finally getting more attention in the United States. The three-day finale event is streaming exclusively on Peacock and will broadcast the 40 countries who are performing their original songs at the event in hopes of taking the 2022 Eurovision title.

If you don't know what Eurovision is, the quick primer is that it's an international songwriting competition meant to unite the countries of Europe through song and celebration. Active members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) then vote on their favorite acts, whittling down the 40 entries into the Top 25 who will sing it out live on television for the Grand Finale airing Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET (on Peacock).

What's great is that no one knows just how the individual acts will present their songs, with some nations going more minimalist while others look like they've been teleported directly from space to perform. Not gonna lie, those are our favorites and 2022 has five acts who are really going there to get the eyes (and votes).

With that, SYFY WIRE presents our favorite five Eurovision 2022 acts who make our sci-fi loving hearts beat to their geeky drums.

Australia

Sheldon Riley is the solo performer representing Oz with his heartfelt ballad, "Not the Same." He's got a lovely voice but he totally gets all the extra points for styling himself to look like the diva singer Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element. All we can do is applaud the beaded face covering and his long nails and epic couture suit/dress, and sorta wish Ruby Rhod was emceeing the whole event.

Czech Republic

The band We Are Domi are representing the CR with their infectious electro track, "Lights Off." In their official music video, the song plays against a futuristic backdrop where blue-tooth connected future humans are slipped a teal drink that inspires them to all spontaneously boogey, hug and kiss. And then a bunch of militant cyber soldiers with red eyes go after the young woman responsible for dispensing the fun. It's the kind of cyber dystopia that makes us want to dance.

Finland

If Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road had a house band, Finland's The Rasmus just might qualify. From the lead singer's electric socket hairstyle to his affinity for a lot of guy-liner, the band has the feral look down. And then you add their high-end stage presentation featuring digital rain, birds and the animated band member in their song's title, "Jezebel." She dances around stage, rips on guitar and then morphs into that bird; well played.

Montenegro

Going the restrained epic route, Montenegro's Vladana croons the ballad, "Breathe." In the official music video, there's some crazy slow motion possession going on with some kids doing ballet and just reading in their living rooms. And then it gets veiny when the slowed down people get cracked skin that glows from within like an alien. Is it some alien invasion? An chance to just infect the arts? We may never know but even Vladana succumbs when she isn't singing in a headdress that Rita Repulsa would appreciate.

Norway

Oh, Norway, thank you for keeping it so weird. The electo-Mumford and Sons band, Subwoolfer, brings their song, "Give That Wolf a Banana" and it is a sight to behold. The performers dance it out wearing yellow, full body Lycra or suits with a yellow Wolverine-esque head dress and sunglasses as they ask us to literally give a wolf a banana. Behind them on projected screens are planets and space scenes while they dance to the beat. Honestly, the whole performance is like someone figured out how to make the edibles experience come to life and we're here for it.

Eurovision is exclusively streaming on Peacock.