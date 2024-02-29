What’s New on Peacock in March 2024? Apples Never Fall, Leprechaun, Megamind and More

Feeling lucky? No matter if St. Patrick’s Day is jingling onto your March radar yet, fortunes are sure to rise and fall this month on Peacock.

This March, lots of new Peacock originals are debuting, with stories of deep family secrets, real-life cowboys, and even an unlikely political icon. And of course, there's plenty more beyond the great originals too, including some of the most beloved films and TV shows ever produced.

Apples Never Fall (Streaming March 14)

Save the date for March 14, when big-screen legends Annette Bening and Sam Neill try to keep their seemingly typical family from unraveling in the new Peacock mystery series Apples Never Fall. Based on the same-named bestselling novel from author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Apples Never Fall ignites suspicions among the quiet and happy Delaney family after an unexpected house visit from a wounded stranger culminates in a potentially tragic missing-persons case… but could dad Stan (Neill) really be to blame?

Also starring Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles, all seven episodes of the limited series will be available to binge from March 14, when Apples Never Fall lands at Peacock.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Streaming March 11)

Family intrigue of a different kind is set to kick up some dust as high-stakes tension unfolds in the new Peacock original reality series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. Head out to the range for a deep insider’s look at the conflicting personalities that could either spell fortune or disaster for the McBee family under patriarch Steve McBee — a guy who knows how to play almost as hard as he (and his three ambitious farming sons) know how to work. Head for the hills of rural Missouri on March 11, when all ten episodes of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys bolt out of the gate on Peacock.

Stormy (Streaming Mach 18)

From the steamy world of adult entertainment to the center of a maelstrom of presidential politics, Stormy Daniels’ name has become synonymous with controversy — but there’s so much more to know. Stormy takes viewers behind the scenes in a feature-length Peacock documentary from Emmy-nominated director Sarah Gibson (Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste), exploring how Daniels “navigates being a mother, an artist, and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier.” It’s a candid look at the many unseen sides of one of politics’ most unlikely headline-makers, and it all kicks off when Stormy premieres on Peacock on March 18.

More March Highlights on Peacock

There’s a whole pot o’ gold of freshly-arrived March content on Peacock, where the full Harry Potter movie series will weave its magic Hogwarts spell on viewers all month long. And it wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s season without an unlucky tip of the hat to terror, as the full Leprechaun horror-comedy film franchise arrives on March 1 to steal your treasure… or, y'know, at least die trying.

You don’t have to be scared of Peacock’s 1990s-themed March debuts, though. Get your nostalgic ‘90s kicks with fresh streaming arrivals of TV and movie classics including The Nanny (Seasons 1-6), Death Becomes Her, Pretty Woman, My Cousin Vinny, Reality Bites, Working Girl (all streaming from March 1), and tons more.

Just to keep things family-friendly, March is an especially fun debut month on Peacock, where the fresh-from theaters DreamWorks Animation musical comedy Trolls Band Together makes its March 15 streaming debut. It’s just part of an all-out DreamWorks treasure trove, though: March 1 marks the Peacock premiere of new DreamWorks animated movie Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate… not to mention serving as the launch date for its companion small-screen series Megamind Rules!

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in March:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.

Peacock March Highlights

March 1: Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*

March 1: Megamind Rules! (Peacock Original)*

March 1: The Harry Potter Franchise (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 14: Apples Never Fall (Peacock Original)*

March 14: Trolls Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 18: The Nanny, Seasons 1-6

March 18: Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

March 28: The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Peacock Original)*

Titles Coming to Peacock in March

March 1

9 to 5, 1980

About Last Night, 2014

Alien, 1979

Along Came a Nanny, 2014

American Ultra, 2015*

Aquaman, 2018

Arrival, 2016

At Home in Mitford, 2017

Atonement, 2007

Back to The Future, 1985

Back to The Future II, 1989

Back to The Future III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Booksmart, 2019*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Color of Rain, 2014

Come Play, 2020*

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Criminal, 2016

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dead Presidents, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, 2015

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

Dredd, 2012*

Easter Under Wraps, 2022

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatale, 2020

Flip That Romance, 2019

The Flock, 2008

Follow Your Heart, 2020

Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019

G.I. Jane, 1997

A Godwink Christmas, 2018

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016

Hanna, 2011

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002*

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005*

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007*

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011*

Hellboy, 2019

Home, 2015

Hop, 2011

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

The Iron Lady, 2012*

It’s a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010

Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012

Josie and The Pussycats, 2001

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Killers, 2010*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own, 1992*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Little Rascals, 1994

Lost in Translation, 2003

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Moonwalkers, 2015

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

News of The World, 2020*

The Next Three Days, 2010*

Over The Hedge, 2006

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022

The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013

The Possession, 2012*

Pretty Woman, 1990

The Prince of Egypt, 1998

Promising Young Woman, 2020*

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T., 2003*

Snowpiercer, 2014

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love, 2022

Suffragette, 2015

Superbad, 2007

Sweet Carolina, 2021

Transporter 3, 2008*

V For Vendetta, 2006

Vanity Fair, 2004

Vice, 2019

The Way Back, 2020

Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014

Wild Card, 2015*

Working Girl, 1988



March 2

Bee Movie, 2007

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)



March 5

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 6

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition, 2023

She Said, 2022*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 7

Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*



March 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*



March 9

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)



March 10

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 11

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)



March 12

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 14

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Unlocked, 2017*



March 15

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)



March 16

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 17

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)



March 19

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 20

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night, 2022*

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 21

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)



March 22

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

On Fire, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)



March 23

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 24

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++



March 25

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)



March 26

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 27

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár, 2022*

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)



March 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 29

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)



March 30

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)



March 31

Black Christmas, 2006

Come Play, 2020*

A Cowgirl’s Story

Cowgirls N Angels, 2012

Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota’s Summer, 2014

Good Hair, 2009

Jackie Brown, 1997

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*

Keeping The Faith, 2000

Silent Night, 2012

Live Sports & Events

March 1-2: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship

March 1-3: World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 1-3: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

March 1-3: HSBC SVNS Rugby – Los Angeles, CA*

March 2: SuperMX World Champs – Daytona Beach, FL*

March 2: 1/ST RACING Tour Horse Racing

March 2-3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Aspen, CO

March 2-4: Premier League Match Week 27

March 3: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Maryland vs. Indiana*

March 3: ISA World Surf Games*

March 3-10: Paris-Nice Cycling*

March 4-6: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

March 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Illinois*

March 6: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament*

March 7-8: TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

March 7-10: LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA

March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open

March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Inzell, Germany*

March 8-10: PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic

March 9: SuperMX World Champs – Birmingham, AL*

March 9: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Scotland, England vs. Ireland*

March 9: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – St. Petersburg, FL*

March 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs León

March 9-11: Premier League Match Week 28

March 10: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France*

March 10: IndyCar – Streets of St. Petersburg

March 11-17: PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS Championship

March 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament*

March 14-16: IMSA – Sebring, FL*

March 16: SuperMX World Champs – Indianapolis, IN*

March 16: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy, Ireland v. Scotland*, France v. England*

March 16: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. América

March 16-17: Premier League Match Week 29

March 16-17: World Short Track Championships – Rotterdam, Netherlands*

March 16-17: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals – Saalbach*

March 16-17 - FIS Austria – Montafon*

March 18-24: Volta a Catalunya Cycling*

March 20-24: World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal, Canada

March 21-24: PGA TOUR Valspar Championship

March 21-24: LGPA FIR HILLS Seri Pak LA Open

March 22-24: World Cup Finals – Saalbach*

March 22-24: PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic

March 23: SuperMX World Champs – Seattle, WA*

March 23: Louisiana Derby

March 24: IndyCar – The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge

March 28-31: PGA TOUR: Texas Children’s Houston Open

March 28-31: LPGA Tour: Ford Championship presented by KCC

March 29-31: PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic

March 30: World Athletics Cross Country Championships*

March 30: SuperMX World Champs – St. Louis, MO*

March 30: Florida Derby

March 30-31: Premier League Match Week 30

March 31: Boxxer: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke

News Programming and Talk Shows

March 1

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 2

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



March 3

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)



March 4

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 5

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Super Tuesday: LIVE Coverage, NBC News NOW (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 6

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Decision 2024: Primaries & Caucuses – Super Tuesday (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 7

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

State of the Union: 2024 – Live Coverage (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 8

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 9

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



March 10

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)



March 11

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 12

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 13

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 14

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 15

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 16

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



March 17

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)



March 18

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 19

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 20

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 21

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 22

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 23

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)



March 24

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)



March 25

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)



March 26

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)



March 27

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)



March 28

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)



March 29

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Shot: The Ozempic Revolution (CNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)



March 30

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

TODAY (NBC)



March 31

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)