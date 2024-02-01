What’s New on Peacock in February 2024? Oppenheimer, Inception, Dark Knight & More

Peacock leaps into February with Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-leading atomic epic, plus a ton of classic Nolan sci-fi films to binge along with it.

February’s here to put that extra “leap” day in this still-young leap year, and of course there’s no better place than Peacock to leap right into a lovely trove of month-long streaming goodness that’ll have you blushing at the sheer big-ness of it all.

No movie made a bigger blast in 2023 than Oppenheimer, and this month marks the Peacock streaming debut of Christopher Nolan’s radiant atomic epic — which just so happens to lead the list of this year’s Oscar contenders with a seismic 13 Academy Award nominations overall. February also hails the arrival of a nicely eclectic slice of all-new originals, including Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, a groundbreaking deep dive into the New York beginnings of hip-hop’s old-school godfathers, told in a three-part documentary series that’s exclusive to Peacock.

There are also a ton of great sci-fi flicks hitting the service, including the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Warm Bodies and the Fantastic Beasts films.

That’s just the start of the full fresh February streaming lineup on the bird app, which amps up the romance just in time for Valentine’s Day with Couple To Throuple — a new original series that tugs at the boundaries of happily-paired couples who’re ready to test the waters of polyamory. Pulses will pace to a different beat in Bosco, a new original movie thriller based on the mind-bending true escape story of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams — who ducked federal prison with an assist from a woman who answered the lonely-hearts shout-out he placed from behind bars.

Ready to leap into some highlights? Here’s a teaser-filled peek at how Peacock’s prepping for 29 days of streaming sweetness in February:

Oppenheimer (Streaming February 16)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus (written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer might just exceed every estimable film in the esteemed director’s catalog — and when you’re talking about the mind behind stone-cold cinematic classics that include everything from The Prestige to Dunkirk to the Dark Knight trilogy, that’s actually kind of a megaton statement. Oppenheimer leads this year’s early Academy Awards pack with 13 nominations (including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor), starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role with stellar supporting turns from Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many more. Best of all, there’s plenty more Nolan movie awesomeness to check out this month: From February 1, Nolan’s full Batman trilogy will also be streaming on Peacock, right alongside Dunkirk and Inception.

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story (Streaming February 1)

Get down with the kings of hip-hop’s defining early era on February 1, when what’s very possibly the definitive Run-DMC documentary arrives as a Peacock original event series with Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story. Featuring tons of firsthand insights into the group’s genre-busting influence from the likes of LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Big Daddy Kane, Beastie Boys, Chuck D, and tons more, Kings From Queens takes an unprecedented and comprehensive look at how Run-DMC icons Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell united to lay down the beats that would go on to forever reshape the broader pop music landscape.

Bosco (Streaming February 2)

There’s nothing quite like Bosco, Peacock’s reality-inspired biographical thriller about the incredible prison break of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams. Sentenced to a lengthy 35-year term in maximum security for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, Adams made a brief but fate-twisting escape in 2006 using an outside connection he’d made with a Missouri woman. Though he was quickly apprehended, the wheels of justice later turned in his favor when he at last won his freedom for good. Featuring a star ensemble that includes Aubrey Joseph, Nikki Blonsky, Tyrese Gibson, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, and Vivica A. Fox, Bosco lands on Peacock beginning February 2.

Couple To Throuple (Streaming February 8)

Romance gets a big (and maybe messy) twist in Couple To Throuple, the all-new Peacock reality series where open-minded pairs whisk away to a tropical paradise... where they’ll mingle with a mix of willing singles, each ready to test their chances at turning a twosome into a threesome. Is three actually company, or will the added-partner drama cramp things more into polyamorous crowd territory? Eight singles contestants will find out alongside four all-volunteer couples as the romantic sparks — just maybe — start to fly.

Cupid’s quiver is just bursting at the seams on Peacock all month long, where more than 30 new romance movie titles will be rotating onto the platform to help celebrate Valentine’s Day. The bird app’s also the place to commemorate Black History Month, featuring new classics like Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and Jordan Peele’s Nope, plus timeless film and TV faves including A Raisin in the Sun, Sanford & Son, and Good Times.

ICYMI: There’s a tidy batch of January streaming originals that still beckon to be binged on Peacock, including new episodes of The Traitors every Thursday, Seth MacFarlane’s hit comedy series TED (with all episodes now streaming), plus new adult-animated comedy series In the Know from the creative minds of Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Zach Woods. And, as always, Peacock’s the place to catch live sports action as it happens, whether it’s Six Nations Rugby, BIG Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball, or The World Aquatics Championships… to name but only a few.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in February:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.

