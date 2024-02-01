Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What’s New on Peacock in February 2024? Oppenheimer, Inception, Dark Knight & More
Peacock leaps into February with Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-leading atomic epic, plus a ton of classic Nolan sci-fi films to binge along with it.
February’s here to put that extra “leap” day in this still-young leap year, and of course there’s no better place than Peacock to leap right into a lovely trove of month-long streaming goodness that’ll have you blushing at the sheer big-ness of it all.
No movie made a bigger blast in 2023 than Oppenheimer, and this month marks the Peacock streaming debut of Christopher Nolan’s radiant atomic epic — which just so happens to lead the list of this year’s Oscar contenders with a seismic 13 Academy Award nominations overall. February also hails the arrival of a nicely eclectic slice of all-new originals, including Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, a groundbreaking deep dive into the New York beginnings of hip-hop’s old-school godfathers, told in a three-part documentary series that’s exclusive to Peacock.
There are also a ton of great sci-fi flicks hitting the service, including the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Warm Bodies and the Fantastic Beasts films.
That’s just the start of the full fresh February streaming lineup on the bird app, which amps up the romance just in time for Valentine’s Day with Couple To Throuple — a new original series that tugs at the boundaries of happily-paired couples who’re ready to test the waters of polyamory. Pulses will pace to a different beat in Bosco, a new original movie thriller based on the mind-bending true escape story of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams — who ducked federal prison with an assist from a woman who answered the lonely-hearts shout-out he placed from behind bars.
Ready to leap into some highlights? Here’s a teaser-filled peek at how Peacock’s prepping for 29 days of streaming sweetness in February:
Oppenheimer (Streaming February 16)
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus (written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer might just exceed every estimable film in the esteemed director’s catalog — and when you’re talking about the mind behind stone-cold cinematic classics that include everything from The Prestige to Dunkirk to the Dark Knight trilogy, that’s actually kind of a megaton statement. Oppenheimer leads this year’s early Academy Awards pack with 13 nominations (including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor), starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role with stellar supporting turns from Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many more. Best of all, there’s plenty more Nolan movie awesomeness to check out this month: From February 1, Nolan’s full Batman trilogy will also be streaming on Peacock, right alongside Dunkirk and Inception.
Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story (Streaming February 1)
Get down with the kings of hip-hop’s defining early era on February 1, when what’s very possibly the definitive Run-DMC documentary arrives as a Peacock original event series with Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story. Featuring tons of firsthand insights into the group’s genre-busting influence from the likes of LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Big Daddy Kane, Beastie Boys, Chuck D, and tons more, Kings From Queens takes an unprecedented and comprehensive look at how Run-DMC icons Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell united to lay down the beats that would go on to forever reshape the broader pop music landscape.
Bosco (Streaming February 2)
There’s nothing quite like Bosco, Peacock’s reality-inspired biographical thriller about the incredible prison break of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams. Sentenced to a lengthy 35-year term in maximum security for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, Adams made a brief but fate-twisting escape in 2006 using an outside connection he’d made with a Missouri woman. Though he was quickly apprehended, the wheels of justice later turned in his favor when he at last won his freedom for good. Featuring a star ensemble that includes Aubrey Joseph, Nikki Blonsky, Tyrese Gibson, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, and Vivica A. Fox, Bosco lands on Peacock beginning February 2.
Couple To Throuple (Streaming February 8)
Romance gets a big (and maybe messy) twist in Couple To Throuple, the all-new Peacock reality series where open-minded pairs whisk away to a tropical paradise... where they’ll mingle with a mix of willing singles, each ready to test their chances at turning a twosome into a threesome. Is three actually company, or will the added-partner drama cramp things more into polyamorous crowd territory? Eight singles contestants will find out alongside four all-volunteer couples as the romantic sparks — just maybe — start to fly.
Cupid’s quiver is just bursting at the seams on Peacock all month long, where more than 30 new romance movie titles will be rotating onto the platform to help celebrate Valentine’s Day. The bird app’s also the place to commemorate Black History Month, featuring new classics like Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and Jordan Peele’s Nope, plus timeless film and TV faves including A Raisin in the Sun, Sanford & Son, and Good Times.
ICYMI: There’s a tidy batch of January streaming originals that still beckon to be binged on Peacock, including new episodes of The Traitors every Thursday, Seth MacFarlane’s hit comedy series TED (with all episodes now streaming), plus new adult-animated comedy series In the Know from the creative minds of Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Zach Woods. And, as always, Peacock’s the place to catch live sports action as it happens, whether it’s Six Nations Rugby, BIG Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball, or The World Aquatics Championships… to name but only a few.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in February:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock; titles in bold indicate Peacock Originals.
New February Titles on Peacock
February 1
8 Mile, 2002
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
A Nashville Legacy, 2023
Age of Adaline, 2015*
All My Life, 2020*
Along Came Polly, 2004
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
Batman Begins, 2005
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
Braveheart, 1995
Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Dear John, 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
Dunkirk, 2017
Duplicity, 2009
Facing Ali, 2009*
Fair Game, 2010*
Fatal Attraction, 1987
First Sunday, 2008
Forces of Nature, 1999
Girls Trip, 2017*
Glory, 1989
Half Brothers, 2020*
Held Up, 2000
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
I, Robot, 2004
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Inception, 2010
Isn’t It Romantic, 2019
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Just Mercy, 2019
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor, 2008
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*
Memories of Christmas, 2018
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Obsessed, 2009
Once, 2007
Out of Sight, 1998
Playing Cupid, 2021
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
Ride Along 2, 2016*
Shaft, 2019
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Something’s Brewing, 2021
Split, 2016*
Spring Breakthrough, 2023
Sweet on You, 2023
That Awkward Moment, 2014
The Accountant, 2016
The Break-Up, 2006
The Christmas Doctor, 2020
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Descendants, 2011
The Express, 2008
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
The Glorias, 2020*
The Groomsmen, 2006
The Holiday Stocking, 2014
The Hulk, 2003
The Internship, 2013
The Mechanic, 2011
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Wedding Date, 2005
The Wood, 1999
To Her, With Love, 2022
Tower Heist, 2011
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
Van Helsing, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies, 2013
Zoolander, 2001
February 2
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
Bros, 2022*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 3
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 4
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)
February 5
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 6
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Empire of Dirt, 2013
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 8
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 9
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise, 2022*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 10
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Three-Body, 2023
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 11
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
February 12
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Respect, 2021
February 13
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 14
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 15
Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Creed, 2015
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 16
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer, 2023*
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 17
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 18
An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
February 19
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 20
A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 21
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 22
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
February 23
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Squealer, 2024*
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24
CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
February 25
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)
February 26
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 27
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
February 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Live Sports & Events
February 1: Premier League Match Week 22
February 1-4: PGA TOUR AT&T Pebble Beach
February 1-4: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships*
February 2: Six Nations Rugby - France v. Ireland*
February 2-3: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan vs. Notre Dame*
February 2-4: FIS Austria – Seefeld*
February 2-4: World Cup Speed Skating – Quebec City*
February 2-18: World Aquatics Championships*
February 3: Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. England, Wales v. Scotland*
February 3: SuperMX - Detroit
February 3: U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon
February 3: Boxxer - Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez
February 3: 1/ST RACING TOUR Horse Racing
February 3-4: FIS Freestyle World Cup – Deer Valley
February 3-5: Premier League Match Week 23
February 4: U.S. Figure Skating Championships Exhibition Gala
February 4: U.S. Track & Field New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
February 4: WWE - NXT Vengeance Day*
February 6: Big Ten Men’s Basketball- Indiana vs. Ohio State, Michigan State vs. Minnesota*
February 8: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan State vs. Indiana, Ohio State vs. Minnesota*
February 8-11: PGA TOUR WM Phoenix Open
February 10: LIGA MX - Chivas v. Juárez (Spanish)
February 10: Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. France, England v. Wales
February 10: SuperMX – Glendale, AZ
February 10-11: World Cup Short Track – Dresden*
February 10-12: Premier League Match Week 24
February 11: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Ohio State vs. Michigan State*
February 11: FIS Freeski World Cup - Mammoth
February 11: Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Italy
February 11: U.S. Track & Field NYRR Millrose Games
February 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Illinois, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin*
February 14: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Indiana vs. Wisconsin*
February 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Iowa*
February 15-18: PGA TOUR The Genesis Invitational
February 15-18: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Calgary*
February 16-17: Notre Dame Hockey - Minnesota vs. Notre Dame*
February 16-18: PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic
February 17: U.S. Track & Field Indoor Championships
February 17-18: ISU World Cup Short Track – Gdansk*
February 17-19: Premier League Match Week 25
February 18: XC World Cup Finals Skiing: Minneapolis
February 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Iowa vs. Michigan State, Maryland vs. Wisconsin*
February 21-24: LPGA Honda Thailand
February 21-25: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships*
February 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Iowa vs. Indiana*
February 22-24: PGA TOUR Championship Trophy Hassan II
February 22-25: PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta
February 23-26: Premier League Match Week 26
February 24: WWE Elimination Chamber*
February 24: SuperMX – Arlington, TX
February 24: LIGA MX - Chivas v. Pumas (Spanish)
February 24: Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Wales, Scotland v. England
February 25: Six Nations Rugby - France v. Italy
February 24-25: FIS Austria – Reiteralm*
February 24-25: FIS Austria – Hinzenbach*
February 24-25: FIS Alpine World Cup - Palisades
February 25: HSBC SVNS Rugby - Vancouver
February 27: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Wisconsin vs. Indiana*
February 28: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Ohio State, Iowa vs. Minnesota*
February 28-29: LPGA HSBC Women’s Championship
February 29: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
News Programming and Talk Shows
February 1
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 2
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 3
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)~
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
February 4
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
February 5
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 6
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 7
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 8
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 9
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 10
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
February 11
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
February 12
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)
February 13
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 14
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 15
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 16
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 17
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
February 18
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
February 19
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 20
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, All Episodes (Oxygen)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 21
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 22
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
What What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 23
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
February 25
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Meet the Press (NBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
February 26
Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 27
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 28
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29
Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)
NBC Nightly News (NBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)