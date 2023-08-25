Everything To Know About Quantum Leap Season 2

The time is almost here for Quantum Leap to, well, leap back into primetime this fall on NBC and Peacock with a brand new season of wild missions — so here’s everything you need to know for Season 2 of the hit adventure series.

The show, a revival of the beloved early-1990s sci-fi adventure series that starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, picks up in the present day with a new team and new “leaper” sliding in and out of key moments in history trying to set right what has gone wrong. Raymond Lee stars as Dr. Ben Song, a man who is essentially lost in the time stream, showing up everywhere from 1990’s NASA missions to the Wild West as he tries to correct problems in history to make the world a better place. One leap at a time.

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres Oct. 4 on NBC and episode stream next-day on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET.

Where Does Quantum Leap Pick Up in Season 2?

The set-up is pretty easy: Ben leapt through time, and just like Dr. Sam Beckett before him in the OG series, the mechanism to bring him home never seems to be working quite right. To make matters worse, leaping also causes a bit of a “swiss cheese effect” on memories, so Ben is sometimes a little fuzzy on the details regarding his departure and situation. Basically, it’s easy to jump in at any point, mostly because that’s what Ben is also doing week-to-week.

Season 1 found Ben wrapping up his time-hopping mission to save his fiancee Addison (Caitlin Bassett) thanks to a warning from the future, and ended with Ben leaping into parts (and time periods) unknown. Season 2 picks up with Ben still leaping around the time stream, and we can expect him to pop up in all kinds of wild places, meeting all kinds of cool guest stars along the way (Manifest fan favorite Melissa Roxburgh has already been announced as a Season 2 guest star).

Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 1 Episode 17. Photo: NBC

What is Quantum Leap?

The name of the show — Quantum Leap — refers to the name of the time travel project that sent Ben leaping through time. The series jumps between Ben’s leaps in the past, and the work of the Quantum Leap project team in the present day trying to provide support and help him get home. Basically, every episode finds Ben dropping into a different person's life in a different time period. Along the way, he's gotten stuck in a time loop, saved a space mission from crashing and handled a potential exorcism. All in a day's work for a time traveler.

Who Stars in Quantum Leap?

The present day team includes Raymond Lee as leaper Dr. Ben Song; Caitlin Bassett’s Addison as Ben’s fiancee and hologram support; Ernie Hudson as project lead Herbert “Magic” Williams; Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, the science genius helping keep the project running; and Nanrisa Lee as project security chief Jenn Chou.

Photo: NBC

How to Watch Quantum Leap Season 2

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres Oct. 4, 2023, and new episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC. The season premiere will launch October 4 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will arrive streaming on Peacock the following day at 6 a.m. ET.

The first season of Quantum Leap is now streaming in its entirety on the NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock, so you can relive all 18 episodes right now, or experience them for the first time. But don't worry, you can always just jump in on Season 2 and follow right along. The classic early-1990s Quantum Leap series is also on Peacock.