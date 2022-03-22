Ewan McGregor pretends to use the Force to open automatic doors, too

With Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering in a couple of months, Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, has been doing the interview circuit to promote the upcoming Star Wars series.

While much of the Obi-Wan discussion centers around the return of both McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective Star Wars roles after 17 years, McGregor in an interview with Entertainment Weekly also made a major confession about his personal life: he (along with many of us, let’s be honest), pretends to use the Force when walking toward automatic sliding doors.

"I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it,” he confessed. “You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out."

McGregor is referring to the two-fingered hand gesture he as Obi-Wan used in Attack of the Clones to open a set of doors. "It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing," he added. "It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful."

McGregor also said that he doesn't do any Jedi mind tricks in his everyday life because he doesn't have that type of skill. Obi-Wan does, however, though we don’t know whether he will use either Force-fueled action in the upcoming Star Wars series. Here’s to hoping we’ll see more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan opening entrances with merely his mind when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney+.