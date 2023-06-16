Explore the Real Life Town Where the First Atomic Bomb Was Born in Oppenheimer Online Experience

With a little over a month to go before Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer detonates an explosive and star-studded biopic before our very eyes, Universal Pictures is offering up a speedy tour of Los Alamos on the movie's official website.

Reminiscent of the frontier towns that popped up all over the West during the gold rush booms of the 19th century, the desert settlement was populated not by prospectors and cowboys, but by Manhattan Project scientists and engineers racing to develop the world's first atomic bomb under the leadership of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played in the film by Cillian Murphy).

Visitors to the site can swing by Doctor Oppenheimer's home and office, as well as the Trinity test site. More information will become available as we move closer to the end of July, though we now have a slew of character confirmations and/or solo production stills for a healthy chunk of the supporting cast:

Dylan Arnold (Frank Oppenheimer), Josh Peck (Kenneth Bainbridge), Benny Safdie (Edward Teller), Michael Angarano (Robert Serber), Olivia Thirlby (Lilli Hornig), Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence), Jack Quaid (Richard Feynman), David Krumholtz (Isidor Rabi), Gustaf Skarsgård (Hans Bethe), Matthew Modine (Vannevar Bush), and Danny Danny Deferrari (Enrico Fermi).

The roles of Dane DeHaan, Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, David Dastmalchian, and a number of others have yet to be revealed. Oh, you thought we were done listing all of the actors in this epic ensemble? Not by a long shot! We've also got the talents of Matt Damon (General Leslie Groves), Emily Blunt (Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer), Kenneth Branagh (Niels Bohr), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), and Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock).

"We’re trying to tell the story of somebody’s life, and their journey through personal history and larger-scale history," the director explained during an interview with Total Film in late 2022. "And so, the subjectivity of the story is everything to me. We want to view these events through Oppenheimer’s eyes. And that was the challenge for Cillian that I set him, to take us on this journey; that was the challenge for Hoyte van Hoytema, my designer, my whole team: how do we view this extraordinary story through the eyes of the person who was at the heart of it? All of our decisions on how to make this film were based on that real premise."

In addition to writing and directing, Nolan produced the World War II thriller alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven. Thomas Hayslip (a member of Team Nolan since The Dark Knight) serves as executive producer.

Based on American Prometheus (the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin), Oppenheimer arrives on the big screen Friday, July 21. Click here for tickets!

