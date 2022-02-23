Fairly Odder: Cosmo and Wanda grant live-action wishes in first trailer for 'Fairly OddParents' reboot

Time to break out Da Rules! Our favorite magical goldfish are back in the first trailer for The FairlyOdd Parents reboot coming to Paramount+ at the end of March. Officially subtitled Fairly Odder, the new series hailing from showrunner Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Danger Force) mixes live-action and animation by bringing cartoon versions of Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) into the real world. Even Jorgen Von Strangle — the buff and Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired leader of Fairy World (also voiced by Norris) — is back for more hijinks.

The revival centers around Timmy Turner's 13-year-old cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis), as they navigate life in the town of Dimmsdale with the help of their wish-granting fairy godparents. Laura Bell Bundy (Roy’s mom, Rachel Raskin), Ryan-James Hatanaka (Viv’s dad, Ty Turner), and Imogen Cohen (Viv and Roy's friend, Zina Zacarias) round out the rest of the cast. What we really want to know is who was cast to play Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome.

As you'll see below, the initial collection of footage pays loving homage to the fan favorite source material in a number of ways — be it through visual Easter eggs (like a poster of cool kids Tad and Chad hiding in the background of a certain shot) or Cosmo directly referencing a lyric from the OG show's iconic theme song. Anyone else just get a hankering for a large fries and chocolate shake?

Watch now:

Created by Butch Hartman (Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy), The FairlyOdd Parents ran for almost 200 episodes on Nickelodeon between 2001 and 2017, though it originally began as a number of shorts in the late '90s. The cartoon's pink hat-wearing protagonist, 10-year-old Timmy Turner (the character was originally voiced by the late Mary Kay Bergman before Tara Strong took over for the remainder of the series), is granted a pair of magical guardians due to the fact that his own parents are often never around, usually leaving him with the evil babysitter, Vicky.

Hartman serves as an executive producer on Fairly Odder with Nowak, Samantha Martin (Henry Danger, Danger Force), and Fred Seibert (a longtime EP on the animated FairlyOdd). Mike Caron (Danger Force) directed and executive produced the pilot.

This isn't the first time the IP has stepped into the realm of live-action. The now-controversial Drake Bell played a grown-up Timmy Turner in a trio of made-for-TV movies (released between 2011 and 2014), in which Cosmo and Wanda were rendered with CGI technology. Thankfully, the reboot takes mercy on our eyeballs, ditching that uncanny aesthetic and sticking with their original designs. The two fairies also made a guest appearance in a Season 1 episode of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

All 13 episodes of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder poof onto Paramount+ with their wands, wings, and floaty crown things on Thursday, March 31. "I have never experienced a cast, crew, and writers room come together like this before," Nowak wrote on Instagram last March. "This season has been an absolute joy. We caught lightning in a bottle here."