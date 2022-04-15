Watch: 'Fantastic Beasts' stars reveal their favorite characters from across the Wizarding World

The wizarding community has officially spoken! Gary Oldman's portrayal of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films is the most popular character amongst the actors of the Fantastic Beasts series. You can watch the cast members open up about their favorite Wizarding World movies and characters in an exclusive featurette conjured up for The Secrets of Dumbledore (now playing on the big screen).

"When I was reading the Harry Potter books to my children, I always loved the character [of] Sirius Black," explains Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore. "I thought there was something wonderful about the mystery of him being a threat and then him being a hero. There was something wonderfully warm about him as a godfather and he was played by one of my favorite actors: Gary Oldman."

"I love all the stuff with Gary Oldman," echoes Callum Turner (Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander). "I just think it's so beautiful."

Dan Fogler (who plays No-Maj Jacob Kowalski) gets right to the point: "Gary Oldman is so cool."

The cast members are pretty much all in agreement that Prisoner of Azkaban (or as Jessica Williams calls it, "Pris of Az") is one of the best Potter movies of the bunch — and it's not hard to see why. Not only did it introduce Sirius Black as a major player into the larger narrative, but it also took the series in a darker direction under the expert creative leadership of Alfonso Cuarón. Moreover, it's the only chapter in the Potter saga to have a science fiction-y element in the form of time travel — thanks to Hermione's secret Time Turner.

"I don't know why, but I love time travel," Fogler explains. "I love in Azkaban when — why is this so funny to me? — when Hermione sees the back of her head and she goes, 'Is my hair like that?' I just think that's hilarious."

When discussing his favorite entry in the magical franchise, Mads Mikkelsen (stepping into the role of the Muggle-hating Gellert Grindelwald) gave a surprisingly wholesome answer. "The first film [Sorcerer's Stone] when they are just little kids," he says. "I think it's just fantastic to see the transformation and go back and see them again as kids. They're so young, so innocent, and they nailed it."

Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now playing in theaters everywhere. David Yates returned to direct this adventure, which marks the filmmaker's seventh Wizarding World-related project.

All eight Harry Potter films and the first two entries in the Fantastic Beasts franchise are available to stream on Peacock under the Hogwarts Cinematic Universe section.