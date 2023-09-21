Farscape Fan Favorite Claudia Black Sneakily Added Another Sci-Fi Franchise To Her Resume

As one of the queens of 2000's sci-fi television, a new sighting of actress Claudia Black is always a big deal. She made her mark in the genre, first playing Aeryn Sun in the entire run of the beloved SYFY series, Farscape. Then she followed that series up playing Vala Mal Doran on the later seasons of Stargate SG-1.

Now, Black is officially part of the canon on the Star Wars universe playing a Nightsister of Dathomir in “Far, Far Away” the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Actors Claudia Black and Ben Browder perform in the television show "Farscape." (Photo Courtesy of Sci Fi Channel/Getty Images)

Ironically, Black doesn't play many characters who wear a lot of prosthetics and makeup, while plenty of her co-stars did on both Farscape and Stargate SG-1. Farscape was, of course, famously one of the most prosthetic and costume-heavy shows ever made, thanks to the incredible work of the Jim Henson Creature Shop. Now, Black finally got a chance to lose herself in some effects work. She is almost unrecognizable as Klothow, one of three Nightsisters of Dathomir who wear almost identical red robes, with stark white makeup and black facial markings. They take their powers from the Dark Side of the Force, and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars it is confirmed that one of their coven was the mother of Darth Maul.

Adding to the fun of her appearance is that her former Farscape co-star Wayne Pygram, who played the villain turned frenemy Scorpius, actually beat her to that franchise when he replaced the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

It's also a treat to see Black in something so different because she doesn't veer towards the Dark Side with her acting roles very much. It's a lovely change of pace to see the actress plug into her scarier side and subsume herself into costuming and makeup effects. If you're looking to relive Black's Farscape days, all four seasons of Farscape as well as Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, are available to stream anytime at Peacock.