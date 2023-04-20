'Fast X' director on how sequel 'doubles the stakes' by getting to the BBQ and Corona early

The exponential growth of the action set pieces featured in the Fast & Furious franchise is directly proportionate to the size of the extended Toretto family. With the passing of each subsequent installment, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has invited an increasing number of allies to break bread — and clink bottles of frosty Corona — at his traditional backyard barbecues in Los Angeles.

As the old saying goes, there is strength in numbers, but that advantage comes pre-packaged with a major downside for anyone who has the unfortunate habit of attracting the wrath of malicious characters. The presence of more loved ones, of course, means more targets for Dante Reyes (Fast Saga newcomer Jason Momoa), the revenge-driven baddie of this summer's Fast X, which also features Dom's grandmother (Rita Moreno) and son (Leo Abelo Perry) in prominent roles.

Director Louis Leterrier touched on the importance of introducing the blockbuster's "multi-generational aspect" during an interview for Empire's June 2023 issue (now on sale), stating that "Dom gets his ethics and his sense of faith through" Moreno's Abuelita. "And if we put Little Brian, Dom's son, in the car next to him, that doubles the stakes," added the filmmaker.

The battle against Dante, whose motivations can be traced back to the vault-heisting hijinks of Fast Five over a decade ago, represents "the beginning of a giant war between the two factions of light and darkness," Leterrier teased. "People will switch sides. The audience will have to make decisions — who are you following?"

Given that this is the first part of an epic, two-part conclusion, however, it's probably safe to assume Fast X will end not with a casual cookout, but with some sort of tragic cliffhanger. Even so, family reunions are a non-negotiable prerequisite of the series at this crucial milestone, prompting Leterrier to bump the barbecue up to the beginning of the runtime.

"We inverted the order," he revealed. "We start the movie with a barbecue, and the Corona is consumed at the top of the movie. So you can imagine how the rest of the movie will end up! The Corona is in their veins. Know that, people!"

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19.

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming now on Peacock.