Original character Madison finally returns in new trailer for Season 7 of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

When you've got a show about corpses literally coming back to life, bringing a beloved character back from the dead isn't exactly out of the realm of possibility. Take, for instance, the official trailer for the latter half of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, which will once again feature Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) as a series regular after she was seemingly killed off several seasons back.

AMC confirmed the return of Madison — who was one of the original protagonists when the spinoff first launched in 2015 — several months ago.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement at the time. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

Viewers may recall that Madison had established a thriving community within the confines of a baseball stadium that subsequent burned to the ground halfway through Season 4. Ms. Dickens went down with the proverbial ship, so that her family could escape with their lives. Thanks to this footage we now know that she survived, but what the character's been doing offscreen for all this time? That's still anyone's guess.

Watch the trailer below:

The second half of Season 7 picks up several months after the detonation of a nuclear blast, whose devastation has allowed Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to establish a deadly fiefdom. While the other survivors (a group that includes The Walking Dead mainstay, Morgan Jones) have suffered immensely, they've got nothing left to lose and hatch a plan to storm Strand's tower headquarters. They also still have hopes of finding Padre, a location that may not even exist.

"Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions," reads the official synopsis provided by the network. "Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns to AMC Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. EST. Subscribers to AMC+ will be able to stream the first two episodes ahead of the premiere.