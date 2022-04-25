'M3GAN' first look reveals a creepy doll whose friendship may kill you

Starring Allison Williams, the film comes from Blumhouse and James Wan and is set to come out some time in 2023.

In case you needed any more proof that dolls are terrifying, here's a first look at the upcoming sci-fi horror film, M3GAN, in which a roboticist (Allison Williams) creates an A.I. embodied in a creepy version of an American Girl doll that is meant to help parents care for their children.

The story comes from the mind of a man who has done more to prove dolls are terrifying than most, Annabelle mastermind James Wan (The Conjuring, Malignant). So it’s not much of a surprise to find out that things go horribly, horribly wrong. In this case, the roboticist brings M3GAN home to care for her adopted niece, and things don’t go so great!

We now have a first look at the titular M3GAN, and she looks like someone who might not have the best caregiving dynamic.

Check it out below:

Friendship has evolved. From Producer James Wan and @Blumhouse, M3GAN is coming to theaters in 2023. pic.twitter.com/5TO3jDdNw6 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) April 25, 2022

The poster also shows a blurred-out image of a woman and comes with the tagline, “Friendship has evolved.” Wherever M3GAN’s version of friendship is evolving, it’s likely to be one that will have negative side effects for the recipients.

M3GAN is co-produced by Wan, Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Michael Clear, and Couper Samuelson. It’s directed by Housebound’s Gerard Johnstone and has Williams starring as well as executive producing. Akela Cooper, who co-wrote Malignant with Wan, has penned the script for M3GAN as well. Universal Pictures will distribute the film.

M3GAN will premiere in theaters sometime in 2023. In the meantime, if you’re looking for some evil doll shenanigans, check out Chucky on Peacock.