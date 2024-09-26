A Small Town Has Never Been More Terrifying in Full Trailer for Peacock's 80's Thriller Hysteria! (WATCH)

What happens when an entire community gets swept up in Hysteria?

A boombox, a cassette tape, and a make out session in a wallpapered room. It’s a quintessentially ‘80s moment, broken by the appearance of a masked killer — and it’s the opening shot from the trailer of Peacock's upcoming retro horror series Hysteria!

Hysteria! takes viewers back to the neon and spandex of the early 1980s, when reliable information was hard to come by and urban legends ruled the day. During the ‘80s (and in the real world), thousands of cases of Satanic rituals, often abusive in nature, were reported. Depending on who you ask, these macabre activities involved human sacrifice, rock and roll music, fantasy role-playing games, and a demonic coup for the souls of the world.

The whole thing was largely a sort of collective hallucination, the result of connecting disparate crimes with a constantly evolving public narrative and no real way to disprove it all along the way. But the cultural consequences of that panic rippled into the present, in the way we talk about the world, and in our stories. Now, Hysteria! is putting the entire Satanic Panic in the spotlight, with a classic horror slasher series for a new generation.

Ryan Hudson, high school varsity quarterback and hometown hero, goes missing and the mystery is surrounded by cryptic Satanic symbols. As the community becomes increasingly fascinated with the potentially supernatural events happening in their town, a teenage heavy metal band of weirdos and outcasts picks up the demonic aesthetic and runs with it. Using the disappearance and possible death of a classmate to promote your musical ambitions is almost certainly in poor taste, but it’s probably forgivable for teenagers, and it’s certainly not a capital offense.

An affinity with the demonic (and an associated moral panic) has been a hallmark of metal music for decades. Under ordinary circumstances, the teenage members of of the fictional band Dethkrunch might have used the trappings of evil to build an artistic identity and an audience. Instead, they get swept up in a small-town witch hunt during the height of the Satanic Panic. Talk about coming by your heavy metal bona fides honestly.

It might have all been hysteria, and it might all have worked itself out, if it weren’t for the actual killer (and possibly supernatural forces) on the loose. Hysteria! stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and horror favorite Bruce Campbell. The first episode premieres simultaneously on USA Network and SYFY October 18, 2024, and the entire season of 8 hour-long episodes goes live on Peacock the same day.

Hysteria! was created by Matthew Scott Kane and executive produced by David A. Goodman (The Orville), John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons, Game Night); Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content (My Spy, Mulan, Under the Silver Lake).

Get swept up in Hysteria! yourself October 18, 2024, on USA Network, SYFY, and Peacock.