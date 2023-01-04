'Foundation' announces summer return to Apple TV+ with thrilling Season 2 trailer

Foundation, the ambitious translation of Isaac Asimov's seminal sci-fi novels, will return to Apple TV+ this summer, the streamer announced today. To celebrate the exciting news, Apple also released a sneak peek trailer at the show's sophomore season, which teases the start of "The Second Crisis." Centered around a band of exiles attempting to rebuild civilization after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the series was developed for the small screen by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.

Jared Harris (Dr. Hari Seldon), Lee Pace (Brother Day), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), Laura Birn (Demerzel), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk), and Cassian Bilton (Brother Dawn) will reprise their characters from the debut season.

Newcomers in the sophomore outing are Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon).

Watch the trailer below:

"The story is about the people," Pace remarked during an interview with SYFY WIRE in the fall of 2021. "The story is about what does it mean to be a human? Where does your soul reside? Is it in your body? What happens when you lose your body? And what questions can we investigate with math? Math can quantify minutes, but does it really give you an accurate picture of the change? What is better explored through the realm of spirit? What does that teach us? It's a novel, this show. It's a big, big story, so knock wood we get the opportunity to really take our time with it and investigate it. I think that in this world, anything is possible."

Goyer — who is known for his work on The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, and Netflix's The Sandman — serves as sole showrunner following Friedman's exit in 2019. Goyer is an executive producer alongside Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

Foundation returns to Apple TV+ for its second season sometime this summer, though no date has been specified just yet. All 10 episodes of the debut season are now streaming.

