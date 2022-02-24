There's 'real interest' in a 'Free Guy' sequel, but Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy need the right script first

When Free Guy first opened in theaters last summer to $28.4 million at the North American box office, Ryan Reynolds confirmed on Twitter that Disney (which released the original project under its 20th Century Studios banner) was already interested in developing a sequel. The movie, which stars the Deadpool vet as a mild-mannered video game NPC who gains sentience, ended up with over $330 million worldwide.

Since that promising summer bow, however, we haven't heard much about the sequel, especially since Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are gearing up for the release of their second cinematic team-up — Netflix's The Adam Project — in March. But since both Hollywood juggernauts are back on the press circuit for their rip-roaring time travel adventure, Collider took the time to wheedle a Free Guy 2 (or whatever it might be called) update out of Levy, who made it seem like a follow-up is far from a done deal.

“We loved Free Guy," the filmmaker said. "We were thrilled that Free Guy was as successful as it was, and particularly as an original movie at a time where few get made and even fewer are hits. So that was gratifying. And if we can crack that sequel, that's something that might be very fun to make together.”

Levy added that while there is "real interest" on the part of the studio to make a sequel, but he and Reynolds are holding out for the right script. "We had such a clear idea of the tone, the story, the details of Free Guy, and we both made a few sequels in our lives, and so we know how hard it is to make a worthy one," he added. "And when we feel confident that's the kind we'll make, then we'll make it.”

"The things that we're getting involved with are stories that we really want to tell, stories that the studios that we're talking to are ready to go as soon as we're ready to go," Reynolds echoed earlier in the conversation. "For us, it's mostly just about getting the story is right, the script is right before you go to camera because that's everything. We both know that it’s a slippery slope heading into physical production before something's truly ready."

Whether another Free Guy project — or perhaps an entire franchise — is in the works or not, the dynamic duo has no plans to dissolve their professional partnership anytime soon. In fact, Reynolds teased "real ones that we cannot wait to make together."

He continued: "We're very lucky that we found each other at this stage in our careers where it's unlike any kind of work relationship I've ever had, and I've had some great ones. But I just adore working with Shawn, and I hope that I get to make you as many movies as humanly possible. As many of I'm allowed to make, I hope they're with Shawn."

Free Guy is now streaming on Disney+ and up for an Oscar in the Visual Effects category.

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix Friday, March 11. Free Guy is streaming now on Disney+.