Ocean’s Trilogy: Why George Clooney Is Open to One More Heist

Daniel "Danny" Ocean — the master thief played by George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy (now streaming on Peacock) — may be returning to the big screen for one last heist. Will he once again take the Vegas casinos for everything they have, or does he have a different mark in mind this time around?

Recently speaking with Uproxx to promote his latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney revealed that a screenplay for Ocean's Fourteen does exist, and it's good enough to lure him back to a life of fictional crime, aided and abetted by Bratt Pitt and Matt Damon. "We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” he said.

George Clooney teases potential Ocean's Fourteen

When pressed for more details, the actor teased that if the project gets made, it'll be less like the first three films and more like 1979's Going in Style, in which three bored retirees turn to robbery for some excitement (Zach Braff helmed a remake in 2017). With Clooney now at the age where he can start collecting those sweet, sweet Social Security checks, the premise sounds just about perfect.

While Danny and his star-studded crew wrapped up their last job nearly two decades ago in Ocean's Thirteen, Warner Bros. kept the billion-dollar franchise relevant with the 2018 release of Ocean's Eight, a spinoff centered around Danny's equally conniving sister, Debbie (Sandra Bullock). Directed by Pleasantville alum Gary Ross, the film (also available to stream on Peacock) was a modest success, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide against a production budget of $70 million.

The IP will continue in an upcoming prequel set against the backdrop of the 1960s (an ode to the original Rat Pack version of Ocean's 11). Austin Powers' Jay Roach is on board to direct, with Barbie vets Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attached to star. Beyond that surface level intel, however, nothing else is known about the movie.

"I can’t really say much," producer Josey McNamara told GamesRadar this past fall. "But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

