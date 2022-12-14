'God of War' TV series from 'The Wheel of Time' & 'The Expanse' veterans a go at Amazon

Kratos is officially coming to the world of live-action. Amazon Studios confirmed today that it has handed down an order for a God of War television series from The Wheel of Time showrunner and executive producer, Rafe Judkins, and The Expanse co-creators, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The latter two will write and executive produce while Judkins steps into the role of showrunner/EP.

A co-production between Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and PlayStation Productions, the show (first announced earlier this year) will center around the titular deity-slayer as he leaves his blood-soaked past in Ancient Greece behind for a quiet life in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his wife dies, Kratos sets out on an epic and dangerous journey — one punctuated by monsters and gods — alongside his estranged son to spread his love's ashes from the highest peak. Based on this early plot intel, it sounds like the project is set to draw from all eight games in the franchise, including the most recent one — God of War: Ragnarok, which sold over 5 million copies in its first week.

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

“We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

God of War

This is the second video game adaptation in active development at Amazon after the company's streaming arm green-lit a small screen translation of the beloved Fallout series from Westworld co-creators, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan — both of whom enjoy an overall production deal with the company.

The first two seasons of The Wheel of Time are now available on Prime Video, with a third season on the way. If the high fantasy series is renewed for a fourth outing, it stands to reason that Judkins will need to hand off the showrunner reigns to focus on God of War.

"God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way,” concluded Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

Qizilbash will serve as executive producer alongside Judkins, Fergus Otsby, Cory Barlog, Carter Swan, Yumi Yang, and Roy Lee. Jeff Ketcham will serve as a co-executive producer.

