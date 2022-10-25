Marvel gifts us Kevin Bacon in hilarious 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' trailer

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Photo: Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer/Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Does anything say “Christmas” like Drax the Destroyer dropping in from the sky and demanding an audience with the legendary Kevin Bacon? If your name’s Peter Quill, then nope, nothing does — and that’s just the kind of goofy grandeur Marvel is teasing in the just-released trailer for next month’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Our favorite assembly of morons can’t contain their hearts of gold as they scheme to make Peter’s family-deprived holidays a little cheerier here on the blue marble we humans call home. Their big idea? Skipping the whole six-degrees business and all but kidnapping Quill’s all-time pop culture hero, appearing on Kevin Bacon’s doorstep and raising a ruckus until the confused, hugely alarmed actor comes with them — “as a Christmas present!” according to Drax.

Check it out:

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Photo: Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer/Marvel Entertainment YouTube

RELATED: James Gunn wraps first draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; reveals it's set before Vol. 3

Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Yondu (Michael Rooker) have absolutely no business pulling off a Christmas caper that promises to be this funny, especially since only one of them can claim Earthly squatter’s rights as an actual human (and only a partial one at that). And we haven’t even gotten to Groot (Vin Diesel) yet: Will our arboreal friend even be able to cope with how people treat Christmas trees on Quill’s home planet?

We don’t know the answers to such soul-searching quandaries, but at least the Guardians’ big holiday heist is generous with its acknowledgements: The trailer proudly “introduces” the iconic Kevin Bacon as if he’s finally getting his hard-won big break — after climbing the Hollywood ladder, no doubt, in minor movie side gigs like Tremors, A Few Good Men, and (Quill’s personal favorite) Footloose.

With original Guardians director James Gunn back in the saddle for the hugely-awaited Marvel Studios Special Presentation, the ridiculously awesome mix of slapstick and action looks on point as the big event rounds the corner toward its debut at Disney+. Gunn himself chased the trailer’s release with a totally on-brand tweet proclaiming Bacon as his “favorite MCU character,” no doubt giving rise to a whole library of fun fan speculation about the Holiday Special’s canonical Marvel bona fides.

Starring the up-and-coming Bacon and all the aforementioned Guardians, along with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord (of course!), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts just in time for shopping season: Set a date for Nov. 25 (Black Friday), when Bacon and the gang come caroling at Disney+.

Looking for more superhero action? Stream Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and more on Peacock right now.