Paramount+'s ‘Halo’ gets CGI-packed second trailer amid mixed reviews before March 24 premiere

The television series adaptation of Halo is almost here, and we've got a sparkly new trailer to get us ready for it.

Paramount+’s Halo has had a long road to its upcoming premiere. The show, based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, has had more than one showrunner, and more than one home before it landed at Paramount+. But now the many-year wait is over, and there’s a new trailer that gives us even more of a peek into what the series will entail.

Check it out here:

Going heavy on the CGI money shots, the show's second trailer doesn’t have too much of Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief, but it does gives us a glimpse of some of the locations and other characters in this sci-fi universe, which is set in the 26th century and centers around humanity’s conflict with an alien entity called the Covenant.

The show premiered yesterday at SXSW, and critics have shared mixed reviews, with some praising the series as a show video game fans will love, and some saying that the show was fine … just fine.

“Creators Kyle Killen and Steven Kane have adapted Halo in a way that basically renders it — with the emphasis on “basic” — a clone of The Mandalorian (or Sweet Tooth or The Road or Lone Wolf and Cub),” wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Feinberg. “Boasting no technological innovation to speak of, few performances to offer meaningful grounding and only limited action thrills, Halo is aggressively forgettable, which is at least several steps up from ‘bad.’”

“It's worrisome to count zero moments of real awe in the two episodes Paramount+ made available to critics,” Entertainment Weekly’s Darren Franich said. “After 21 years, Halo has enough history for its own endless prequel circling.”

Other reviews were more positive. “Not everyone that watches the show will have years of experience with Master Chief, but for those that do, it only makes the moments where Schreiber is fully armored up, taking on Elites with precision that much sweeter,” said Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop. “Having seen roughly two hours of Halo, I am confident enough in it to say that I will be sticking around to finish the fight.”

In addition to Schrieber, Halo stars Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. It premieres March 24 on Paramount+ and has already been picked up for a second season.