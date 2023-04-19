Celebrate 5 years of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' on Broadway with enchanting new trailer

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has officially been playing on Broadway for half a decade! To ring in such a momentous milestone, the Tony Award-winning stage production released a — dare we say — magical trailer celebrating its innovative appeal.

Written by Jack Thorne (who conceived of the central story with J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany), the play revolves around Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy — the children of old Hogwarts rivals: Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy — as they use a Time-Turner in an effort to prevent Cedric Diggory from being murdered at the hands of Lord Voldemort. Speaking with Collider in 2020, Thorne discussed the writing process for Cursed Child, explaining how he wanted the play to be "about kids that don't have a very good time at Hogwarts."

"I hated school," he continued. "I didn't ever find a way of of fitting in with other children. It felt like that was something that the Harry Potter books hadn't had much opportunity to explore, and it could be interesting to explore that, that alienation, and that could be a useful addition to the canon."

Check out the trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child below:

Chris Columbus, director of Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets has voiced interest in bringing Cursed Child to the big screen with the original cast members, though Daniel Radcliffe hasn't seemed all that enthused with the idea.

The good news, however, is that the Wizarding World magic will continue in the first-ever Harry Potter television series coming to HBO Max. Well, technically speaking, it's just Max now.

Envisioned by Warner Bros. Discovery as a 10-year saga, the small screen project is set to re-adapt all seven Potter novels with a brand-new cast and creative team (each season will be based on a different book). Rowling is attached as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Ruth Kenley-Letts (The Midwich Cukoos).

The production took home six Tony Awards at the 2018 ceremony, including the accolade for Best Play.

Relive the magic with all eight Harry Potter movies — now streaming on Peacock, and keep an eye out on SYFY for frequent magical marathons of the saga!