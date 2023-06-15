Fan Favorite Harry Potter Star Miriam Margolyes Still Astonished by Franchise's Magical Popularity

Professor Sprout (Miriam Margolyes) with a mandrake in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Photo: Mandrake Potting | Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets/Harry Potter YouTube

"People come up to me and say ‘I just love you,' and want to hug me."

Professor Sprout should know by now that the roots of the Harry Potter fan community run deeper and stronger than those of Devil's Snare or even the Venomous Tentacula.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Miriam Margolyes — the actress who played Hogwarts' resident Herbology expert and head of Hufflepuff House throughout the blockbuster films — confessed her surprise over the franchise's staying power all these years later.

"People come up to me and say ‘I just love you,' and want to hug me," she said. "And that is dazzling." It's all the more surprising to her, given the fact that she never really thought about the series as being all that "important."

To be fair, though, Margolyes' involvement didn't really come close to the prominence Sprout enjoys in the books. She only appeared in a total of two movies and beyond the Mandrake sequence in Chamber of Secrets, the character barely has any notable screen-time.

So you can't really blame her for not holding the series in the same high regard as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — all of whom had their lives forever changed by the Wizarding World.

"It doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to [the fans],” she explained, going on to add: "I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens."

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Radcliffe in early 2020, Margolyes jokingly remarked that it was "a grave oversight" not to cast her in all eight films and pinned the blame on The Boy Who Lived. How very Death Eater of her. "Anyway, it was wonderful to be in the two that I was in and I'm very proud of it," she continued. "I think I've changed since then, but people do recognize me."

