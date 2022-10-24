Henry Cavill makes it official: ‘I am back as Superman’

Is there anything Black Adam can’t do? After lighting up the global box office for a $140 million debut weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-awaited addition to the DC movie-verse is now the super-official vehicle for the (also long-awaited) return of a certain comic book icon who's been missing in action for more than five years.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers for Black Adam lie straight ahead.**

Yep, Henry Cavill’s Superman comeback has now been directly confirmed — and not just through a cryptic Black Adam post-credits scene. Cavill gave fans a few days from the film’s Oct. 21 premiere before taking to Instagram to let audiences in on the bigger significance of his hugely hyped Black Adam comeback... then he shot out a short but super-sweet message across social media, proclaiming his brief post-credits cameo as “just a very small taste of things to come.”

Check it out:

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill says in the video. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: that I am back as Superman.

“And the image that you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support, and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

The image in question shows Cavill in profile, suited up as Superman against a dark backdrop that draws all eyes to his updated 2022 look. Black Adam marks Cavill’s first newly-filmed footage as the Man of Steel since the original 2017 cut of Justice League, and whatever dedicated movie Warner Bros. Discovery may have in the works — perhaps the much-rumored Man of Steel 2 sequel — would be the hero’s first devoted Superman film since the Zack Snyder-directed 2016 feature Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Fans knew something fun was up more than a week before Black Adam arrived in theaters, thanks to sneaky social media screeners who captured phone footage of Cavill’s post-credits return and leaked it across the internet. But Superman’s terse message — “We need to talk” — for Johnson’s amped-up antihero sent audiences away with plenty on their minds about what his reemergence could mean for the Justice Society of America, the shape of the DCEU’s big-screen future, and — well, for Cavill as Superman himself.

Johnson has hinted it took a ton of real-world effort to achieve Cavill’s Black Adam stunner, which producer Hiram Garcia recently described to SYFY WIRE as “a challenge to make happen” and “definitely a highlight of our careers to pull it off.” Now that he’s officially back in the DC fold, though, the next step is to watch and wait for the studio to weigh in on where Cavill as Clark Kent will show up next.

On that front — and we’re just spitballing here — Black Adam’s whole assemble-the-JSA vibe might be an ideal place to start. Catch Johnson in the blockbuster Shazam! spinoff now, and stick around through the movie’s end credits to see what theories you can tease from Cavill’s seismic cameo drop-in.

