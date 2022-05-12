Hit NBC comedy ‘Young Rock’ will keep rocking all the way into Season 3

The hit NBC comedy Young Rock, a semi-autobiographical recounting of the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is set to bodyslam its way to a third season on the network next year.

The series has been renewed alongside fellow sitcoms American Auto and Grand Crew. The network’s comedy slate will be rounded out by a pair of new series, Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court, both of which have been picked up to series. Young Rock is currently airings its second season, and is NBC’s #1 primetime comedy in the 18-49 demo (L+7).

Young Rock is a bit of a mind-bender, with Johnson in the near-future recounting stories from his childhood as part of an interview series with actor Randall Park (playing a fictionalized version of himself), framed around Johnson’s future run for president. That near-future storytelling device sets up family stories from the past, with younger actors Bradley Constant, Adrian Groulx and Uli Latukefu all playing Johnson at various ages throughout his life. The ensemble is rounded out by Joseph Lee Anderson playing Johnson’s father Rocky and Stacey Leilua as his mother Ata.

Of course, this being the life story of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there are tons of wrestling and sports crossovers, with actors taking on the roles of several wrestling stars like The Undertaker, The Iron Sheik, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and more along the way as they populate this colorful world. Not to even mention the time Johnson spent as a college football star and a stint playing professional football in Canada, where he crossed paths with plenty of once-and-future sports stars.

The show has been well received from critics, making for an innovative vehicle for Johnson’s trademark charm while built into a format that breaks the mold of the more typical sitcom model. Story-wise, the narrative has only just started to crack the early days of Johnson’s wrestling career, so there’s still plenty of action left to mine for Year 3.

New episodes of Young Rock air Tuesday nights on NBC and the series is also available to stream on Peacock.