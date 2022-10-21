'House of the Dragon' season finale leaks online, days before its HBO premiere

The tenth and final episode from the first season of House of the Dragon has leaked online, and the folks at HBO are none too happy about it.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites,” an HBO spokesperson told Deadline. “It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

As we see in the official teaser for the season finale, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) finds out from her Aunt Rhaenys (Eve Best) that Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father the Hand (Rhys Ifans) have seized control of the throne after the passing of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Alicent and Visersys’ son Aegon now sits on the throne, though his coronation ceremony was rudely interrupted by Rhaenys crashing through the hall on her dragon on her way to warn Rhaenyra.

The teaser for the upcoming episode, which is titled “The Black Queen,” also features a lot of dragons doing dragon-like things, so odds are good that there will be some fiery fights in the show’s future.

Episode leaks aren't something new to the oft-pirated Game of Thrones franchise. The eighth and final season of the original show was plagued by several leaks because HBO had minimal oversight over the third parties they used to distribute the show through all their geographies and channels. The fact House of the Dragon made it leak-free until its final episode, in fact, looks good in comparison.

We still have a couple of days to wait until the official premiere of the finale... but good things come to those who wait (and bad things come to those who leak). “The Black Queen” officially premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. HBO has also already greenlit a second season, though there's no word yet on when HBO will film much less air those upcoming episodes.

