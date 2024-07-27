Those About to Die's Scorpus Really Learned How to Chariot Race - and Almost Crashed

Actor Dimitri Leonidas doesn't mess around when it comes to role preparation. After landing the role of ancient Roman charioteer Scorpus in Peacock's Those About to Die (all episodes are now streaming right here), he took the time to learn how to operate a horse-drawn chariot. One could even say he became something of an equine whisperer.

RELATED: The Ending of Those About to Die Explained: Who Lives? Who Dies? Everything to Know

"I spent time in stables, attending the daily needs of the horses, cleaning, feeding them etc.," Leonidas remarked during a recent interview with DSCENE. "Alongside that, I had chariot training which began with riding horse-led carriages through obstacle courses and graduated to riding a four-horse chariot."

Those About to Die's Dimitri Leonidas Recalls Frightening Chariot Incident While On-Set

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus and David Wurawa as Gavros in Those About To Die, Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

But even the most expert riders sometimes face unexpected bumps. While filming a scene where his character waves to the crowd at Circus Maximus, Leonidas literally could not hold his horses when one of them became spooked, seemingly out of nowhere.

"I grabbed the reins with both hands — I was still waving with one hand when it happened — and tried to slow the horses to a trot," he remembered. "Unfortunately, the other three horses followed suit, and all four started galloping. The sensation was unreal, like an earthquake at the end of my arms."

RELATED: The True Story of Those About to Die: Which Parts Are Real Roman History?

He continued: "As we approached the turn at Circus Maximus, I had to pull with all my strength to make the turn and avoid colliding with the corner. I could hear screams and panic around me as the crew and stunt team realized what was happening. The sand kicked up by the horses nearly blinded me. I remember thinking, 'Don’t die and don’t let the horses die.' Thankfully, due to extensive training, I managed to navigate the turn, but it was a close call!"

What Is Those About to Die About? Peacock describes Those About to Die as "an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of Ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most… blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties."

How to Watch Those About to Die

Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas) and Andria (Eneko Sagardoy) on Those About To Die Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

All 10 episodes of Those About to Die are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. The show was created by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan), who serves as executive producer with Roland Emmerich (Independence Day).

RELATED: How Peacock's Those About to Die Brought Ancient Rome to Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmerich directed five installments of Those About to Die, with Marco Kreuzpaintner helming the rest. Harald Kloser and Gianni Nunnari are also executive producers along with Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!