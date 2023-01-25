How to watch Dean Devlin's new SYFY series, 'The Ark'

Dean Devlin, the man who helped give the world genre classics like Stargate and Independence Day, will return to the world of science fiction next week with his brand-new SYFY series, The Ark. Created alongside Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), the hotly-anticipated show premieres next Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

Born out of a conversation Devlin once had with his former boss at TNT, Michael Wright (now the head of MGM+), The Ark takes place 100 years in the future. With Earth slowly dying, humankind has hatched a desperate plan to find a new home amongst the stars.

One of the first interstellar vessels to brave the unknown is the Ark One, a self-sustaining ship carrying thousands of souls who represent the last hope for our destructive species. When an unexpected catastrophe occurs, killing off a majority of the people onboard, the remaining survivors must band together in an effort to complete the mission.

RELATED: Watch: A deep-space disaster rips a ship apart in first 5 minutes of SYFY’s ‘The Ark’

The big problem, as you probably suspected, is that the looming specter of death and hopelessness tends to bring out the worst in any person. With no clear chain of command left in place, the folks aboard the Ark One begin to war between themselves.

"I’ve played with stuff in space, I've played with guys in space-suits, but this is the first time where I really feel like the show is the thing I wanted to do," Devlin, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Glassner, explained to SYFY WIRE. "Where there wasn't a lot of intrusion, there wasn't a thousand people with a thousand ideas that had to be dealt with. So if you love it, give me some credit, if you hate it, it's all my fault. The Ark is the show that I really wanted to make and I'm incredibly proud of it."

The cast of characters is as follows:

Christie Burke (low-ranking officer Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (head of the ship's navigational system, Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane, who believes that only the strong should survive), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins, a brilliant young woman and member of the Waste Management team), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford, a young man with a green thumb), Christina Wolfe (manipulative psychologist, Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, the Ark One's chief physician), Miles Barrow (ensign with an identity crisis, Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerinić (the hard-nosed head of security, Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic, leader of Ark One's maintenance, engineering, and life support systems), and Lisa Brenner (military veteran, Commander Susan Ingram).

Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment serve as executive producers alongside Devlin and Glassner. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee are producers.

The Ark heads for SYFY Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes hit Peacock the day after they air.

Looking for more sci-fi content? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.