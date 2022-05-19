Exclusive: George R.R. Martin opens up about 'love and hate' from fans on Idris Elba's podcast

Writer George R.R. Martin of "Game of Thrones" signs autographs during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention-Day 3 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2014 in San Diego, California. Idris Elba attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Writer George R.R. Martin of "Game of Thrones" signs autographs during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention-Day 3 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2014 in San Diego, California. Idris Elba attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

George R.R. Martin is well aware of your impatience with regards to his progress on The Winds of Winter, so you might as well stop hounding him online.

How do we know this? Easy. During his appearance on a Season 2 episode of Coupledom, an exclusive Audible podcast co-hosted by actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina, alongside House of the Dragon co-creator, Ryan Condal (Colony), the celebrated fantasy author and Game of Thrones mastermind didn't hold back when it came to his relationship with overly rabid fans. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip from the conversation, in which Martin discusses his relationship with fans who — like Schrödinger's famous cat — can occupy two states at once.

"I love the fans, although I do think Twitter and the internet and social media has brought out a viciousness I never saw in the old days," he says. "The love and hate are very close, particularly with comic books or any established franchises."

He then briefly touched on the status of his next book in the Song of Ice and Fire saga: "I get [that] Winds of Winter, the sixth book is late. I can get a hundred good comments, but there's still gonna be a few fans out there who are gonna remind me of it on my blog or whatever. I say, 'Happy Thanksgiving!' And they say, 'Never mind Thanksgiving, where's the book?!'"

Condal, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on GoT spinoff House of the Dragon, along with veteran Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, stated that the overall goal with the fiery prequel series, which premieres later this summer, is "to create a fitting successor show that keeps [fans] happy." The onus is more on him and Sapochnik, as Martin "already has his fans and the fans of the book are numerous and strong."

Take a listen below:

Seasons 1 and 2 of Coupledom are now available to stream via the Audible website.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, Aug. 21.

Key art for Sabrina and Idris Elba's podcast Coupledom Photo: Sable Labs/Audible

