***WARNING! The following contains certain spoilers for the first two episodes of Teacup!***

If a mysterious figure in a gas mask tells you not to cross the boundary he's painted around your property, you better listen.

What Happens if You Cross the Blue Line on Teacup? "You Really Don’t Want to Go Over..."

In the unlikely event that a strange figure wearing a gas mask rolls up to your house and spray-paints a blue line around the property, be smart: don't cross the boundary. Go inside, pour yourself a heavy measure of whiskey, and prepare yourself for the coming tempest. That's the strange predicament facing the characters of Teacup, the brand-new horror series on Peacock (stream the first two episodes right here).

Hailing from producer James Wan's Atomic Monster banner, the show takes place on a rural farm in Georgia, where a disparate group of terrified individuals must band together in the face of a mysterious threat. We got a sense of just how hight the level of danger is at the end of Episode 2 — "My Little Lighthouse" — when Claire Kelly (Holly A. Morris) accidentally fell over the blue line set up by McNab (Rob Morgan).

What happens if you cross the blue line on Teacup? To make a long story short, you die a very painful death if you cross the blue line on Teacup — with your body essentially ripped apart, or "degloved," from the inside out.

"You really don’t want to go over," stresses showrunner Ian McCulloch during an interview with SYFY WIRE. More specifically, your body begins to break down and mutate into something that would please the twisted sensibilities of Rob Bottin, David Cronenberg, and the makers of the Last of Us video games.

According to star Scott Speedman (James Chenoweth), Claire's death is a mix of both old-school practical effects and CGI augmentation. "When you can do that, I just think it lands better," he says of giving the actors something tangible to react to on the day. "They’re gonna add CG as they go here, but I think as the base of it, that’s my taste. It was great to be able to see that ... the struggle was less [as an actor] than just [looking at] nothing."

Yvonne Strahovski (Maggie Chenoweth) echoed that sentiment, describing Claire's gruesome remains as an "extraordinary art-like sculpture."

What is the blue line on Teacup? We don't exactly know, at least not yet as of the end of episodes 1-2.

Why this molecular mutilation takes place, however, has yet be explained, though we might get an account of what it feels like from Donald Kelly (Boris McGiver), whose arm crossed the boundary in an hopeless effort to save Claire. The end result is pretty gnarly, resembling a real-world degloving injury. Whatever you do, don't look up images of that on Google — unless you want some serious nightmares.

Thankfully for Donald, there's a doctor in the vicinity: trained veterinarian Maggie Chenoweth. "As things start going horribly wrong, we need a medical professional around," Strahovski explains. "Because things really go sideways in a really big, physical way."

How to watch Peacock's new horror series, Teacup

The first two episodes of Teacup (directed by Channel Zero alum E.L. Katz) are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. The remaining six episodes will drop in dual batches every Thursday through Halloween.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!