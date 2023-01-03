'Mario,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'The Continental' among IMDb's most-anticipated 2023 releases

It's officially 2023, and that means we're looking at a whole new calendar full of films and shows to look forward to over the next 12 months. But of course, we look forward to some projects more than others, so which movies and shows are audiences most eager to check out in the new year?

This week, the Internet Movie Database released its list of the most-anticipated movies and TV series of 2023, based on data gleaned from page views on the IMDb site for each project. And since IMDb racks up tens of millions of visitors to its site each month, this is a pretty solid sampling of what moviegoers are eager to check out. So, what topped the list?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the much-anticipated, very brightly colored new film based on the classic toy of the same name, ranks as IMDb's most-anticipated new film of 2023, while the internet-famous upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey ranked second. The top five are rounded out by Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated Oppenheimer, and Disney's long-awaited live-action update of The Little Mermaid.

The rest of the Top 10, on the film side of things, is all about the franchises. Universal and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie came in sixth, while Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took seventh, John Wick: Chapter 4 came in eighth, The Expendables 4 came in ninth, and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took tenth.

But these films are only half the picture. IMDb also used its data to compile a Top 10 list of the most-anticipated new (meaning no previous seasons have aired) TV series hitting the small screen in 2023, and unsurprisingly, quite a few major genre projects are on the list. The most-anticipated new show of the year, according to IMDb, is HBO adaptation of the video game classic The Last of Us, while Marvel's Secret Invasion came in second and Mike Flanagan's Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher took third. Speaking of Marvel, the studio's Disney+ offerings notched several spots on the remainder of the list, including Ironheart at number seven and Echo at number eight, while Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series came in fifth. Other genre series on the list include Peacock's The Continental in tenth and The CW's Gotham Knights in ninth, while World War II drama Masters of the Air (sixth) and true crime drama Love and Death (fourth) round out the list.

To see the full lists, check out IMDb's press release announcing the results, and get ready to update your calendars.