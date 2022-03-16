Jack Black is back as Po in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ series

It’s been six years since Jack Black has voiced Po, the panda who knows kung fu in the animated franchsie Kung Fu Panda.

It turns out, however, that 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3 won’t be the last time we’ll see Black’s bear. Today, Netflix announced that they are developing the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which will see Black back as Po and will also include an exceedingly proper and impatient knight (a dragon knight, presumably) named Wandering Blade.

Intrigued? Here’s the animated series’ official synopsis:

When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Black hasn’t been idle since 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3. Since then, he’s been involved in several projects including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also had some memorable moments in the Quibi short Home Movie: The Princess Bride and will have a part in the upcoming Borderlands film.

We don’t have news yet on who else will be in The Dragon Knight or when the series will make its way to Netflix. In the meantime, however, there’s plenty of Po out there in Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Kung Fu Panda 3. And if that’s not enough of the Kung Fu Panda universe for you, don’t fret — there are also the animated spinoff shows Legends of Awesomeness and The Paws of Destiny. That’s a lotta panda to enjoy.