James Wan and Simu Liu Team Up For Wild, Near-Future Sci-Fi Series at Peacock

Peacock is already home to a vast array of programming ranging from classic shows and movies to all-new originals, and every year it gets bigger. This week, NBCUniversal announced four new scripted series that will be joining the Peacock family, including a new thriller from one of our most celebrated modern genre producers, a mockumentary starring an NBA legend, and more.

At NBCUniversal's Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Peacock revealed straight-to-series orders for four shows: Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, All Her Fault, Mr. Throwback, and a still-untitled new thriller from M3GAN executive producer James Wan and Barbie star Simu Liu. All four shows hail from various corners of the Universal Studio Group, and promise to add even more variety to an already exciting Peacock slate. Let's take a closer look at each of the new shows.

Peacock Announces New Original Programming

Untitled James Wan & Simu Liu Project

Created by Thomas Brandon (Legacies) and executive produced by James Wan and Simu Liu (who also stars), the still-untitled Wan/Liu project is described in the official press release as a science fiction thriller set "five minutes into the future." The story follows an intelligence analyst (Liu) who discovers that his brain has been hacked, and everything he sees and hears is being seen by America's enemies. To prove his own innocence and throw the hackers off the trail of what they're really looking for, he has to maintain a constant "performance" while he searches for who's responsible.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Led by Dr. Death creator Patrick Macmanus, who serves as showrunner, Devil in Disguise is a limited series that aims to peel "back the twisted layers of John Wayne Gacy's life while weaving in the heartrending stories of his mostly gay victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror." Set in the 1970s and inspired by Peacock's previous docuseries of the same name, the show will aim to tell the story of the infamous Midwestern serial killer like we've never seen it before.

All Her Fault

Based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara and created by Megan Gallagher (Suspicion), All Her Fault is a limited series described as a "suburban thriller" about a mother who goes to pick up her son from a playdate and finds a nightmare waiting for her. Mara herself serves as an associate producer on the series.

Mr. Throwback

Written by Happy Endings veterans David Caspe and Matthew and Daniel Libman, Mr. Throwback is a mockumentary series starring NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and Happy Endings star Adam Pally. Curry will play a fictionalized version of himself, while Pally will play a memorabilia dealer who's looking for a change in fortune. To make that happen, he'll go searching for Curry, who happens to be his old sixth-grade classmate.

All four series are coming soon to Peacock, so if you're not a subscriber yet, you might want to rethink that.