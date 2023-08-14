Fast X Stars Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson Speak Out On Devastating Maui Wildfires

Two major stars with ties to Hawaii are urging their fans to help after the island of Maui was devastated by wildfire.

Two major Fast Saga action stars with deep ties to Hawaii are sharing resources and messages of hope and caution in the wake of the devastating wildfires that swept across the island of Maui last week.

Jason Momoa, the Fast X and Aquaman star who was born in Honolulu and still considers the islands home, has partnered with Hawaiian community organization Aina Momona to share updates via social media, including a plea last week for tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as much as possible in the coming days and weeks as the island recovers.

"Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply," Momoa wrote in his post.

The actor is also continuing to share updates from people on the ground in Maui via his Instagram page, as well as sharing resources where people can donate to relief efforts. On his own Instagram page, fellow Fast X star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined Momoa in sharing fundraising resources for his fans to donate, and shared his own thoughts on the fires. Johnson, whose mother was born in Hawaii and who has spent a large part of his life on the islands, called the experience of watching the devastation from afar "heartbreaking."

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are, too,” Johnson said.

Johnson also linked to the Hawaii Community Foundation, a nonprofit which has set up the "Maui Strong Fund" to aid in recovery efforts and aid to survivors who are now homeless in the wake of the tragedy. Johnson's Moana co-star, Auli'i Cravalho, also shared opportunities for Californians to donate physical supplies to the relief effort, as well as other resources, and joined Momoa in urging people to avoid travel to the area.

"On a personal note I feel numb and close to tears every time I talk about this," Cravalho wrote. "Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding… to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement. DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAIʻI UNLESS YOU ARE RENDERING AID. This has been declared a FEDERAL DISASTER. Your vacation can wait."

The Latest on Maui Wildfires

Firefighters continue to battle a pair of blazes on the island of Maui, one of which tore through the historic community of Lahaina last week. That fire, which at one point stretched to more than 2,000 actors, destroyed thousands of structures in Lahaina and killed dozens of people, with the death toll still climbing as rescuers continue to search for survivors and bodies. The fire is now the deadliest in American history, and marks the deadliest natural disaster of any kind in Hawaii since the islands became a US state decades ago.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Hawaii Community Foundation website.