She-Hulk just took a magician to court because Wong got ‘The Sopranos’ spoiled for him

Can the MCU handle Madisynn? That’s with two n’s, one y, but not where you think.

After Episode 4, there can't be much doubt that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the nuttiest show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the most fun as well, with MCU characters accepting the weird reality of living in a world full of superheroes, elves, magic, and more.

In Episode 3, a shape-shifting Asgardian elf caused trouble in the courtroom. It was business as usual. The latest episode of the Disney+ streaming series brings Wong back to the action, and also introduces a new MCU character who is instantly comfortable with how weird everything is, more comfortable than anyone we've met before. Get ready for Madisynn.

WARNING: From this point forward, there will be spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. If you have not watched yet, read no further, and do not take us to court.

As was confirmed weeks ago by showrunner Jessica Gao, Rhys Coiro (Enrourage) is not playing Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider) on this series. He’s played Donny Blaze, a former student of Kamar-Taj who got the boot. He makes his living doing a bad magic act, and occasionally he spruces it up with some actual magic.

He sends audience volunteer Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim) through a sling ring portal, and she ends up pushed into a “fire land,” as she says. She ends up in Kamar-Taj just as Wong (Benedict Wong) is about to start another episode of The Sopranos. She spoils a notorious episode for him, so Wong has officially had enough of Donny Blaze. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is his lawyer; they proceed to take Donny Blaze to court to put an end to his act.

That’s the main storyline of the episode, and honestly? If the show did random s*** like this every week, we’d love it. Jen puts Madisynn on the stand, telling us, “this was a mistake.” Madisynn loves Kamar-Taj incidentally, she loves her buddy “Wongers", and she doesn’t seem upset about making secret deal with a demon. She’s not fazed in the slightest.

You can’t copyright “magic” so Jen’s cease and desist for Donny’s act falls through, especially after Donny charms the courtroom (and judge) like a slightly more effective version of GOB Bluth. He keeps using real magic in his act though, eventually conjuring a demon. He kicks it through a portal, but it multiples and a flock of demons go on the offensive. He portals to Wong and asks for help (Wong is now watching This Is Us), and Wong calls his lawyer. Naturally, he interrupts Jen in the middle of a date.

The dating life of Jen Walters is the other half of the episode, as Jen tries to navigate a site called “Matcher.” She has no success there as Jen (one idiot leaves her with the tab), so she makes an account as She-Hulk. That profile blows up, and after a bunch of awful dates (one man asks her if her skin is vulnerable to vibranium), she meets a hot doctor. She’s about to get it on when Wong interrupts.

She-Hulk and Wong kick the demons back where they came from, and Jen gets Donny and his manager to agree to the cease and desist at the same time. She helps to save the day and gets in some lawyering at the same time!

She returns to hook up with the hot doctor, but he’s cold the next morning when she appears as Jen, not She-Hulk. He bails on her, because waking up to Tatiana Maslany making you breakfast is… not a dream come true, apparently? Forget this guy, forget the guy who called her a “specimen” and forget anyone who didn’t immediately swipe her original Jen Walters profile. Are these men insane? In an episode full of magic, demons, and Madisynn, the fact that Jen (as herself) wouldn't be immediately overrun on an app like that is arguably the least believable thing.

Hot doctor was only interested in She-Hulk, but Jen learns at the end of the episode that she has no rights over that name. The newly freed super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) has trademarked it, and she’s taking Jen to court. Come on!

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Season 1 Episode 1 Photo: Marvel Studios

Smashing Details

-Wong is no fan of traditional human magic, calling them “cheap human tricks.” He’s very good at them though, and is able to do a fancy version of the same close-up magic trick that both Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) have used in the MCU.

-Jen tells us that we’re probably happy that Wong is back for this episode, because everybody loves Wong. It’s like “giving the show Twitter armor for the week,” she says. We’ll see if that’s true. Twitter being Twitter, probably not.

-Jen uses the expression “by the book” with Wong, and he assumes she is talking about the Book of Vishanti, a mainstay in Marvel Comics and recently seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Wong being lost at sea and simultaneously being superior to everyone else is incredible.

-The word “incredible” is used by one of the Matcher dates, and Jen says that “people love using that word around me.” Because she's a Hulk! Haha.

-The episode of The Sopranos that is ruined for Wong is “Long Term Parking” in Season 5. If you know, you know.

-Madisynn spoils another big Sopranos twist for Wong later on, so catch up on The Sopranos in case you haven’t? Didn’t think we’d be suggesting that, but here we are.

-Madisynn and “Wongers” have become best friends in the post-credits tag, and she wants to try Yak’s milk with vodka in it. The scene keeps going, and going, and going, and who are we kidding, we’d watch a Wong/Madisynn series in a snap. What show are they watching now, and what drinks will they try?

-It is worth mentioning for the millionth time… none of this would work without Tatiana Maslany in the leading role. She moves from one beat to the next like a true Master of the Acting Arts. We cannot wait to see her in a scene with Matt Murdock.

-Our second favorite line of the episode comes from Madisynn: “Wongers, can we get some Froyo?”

-Favorite line of the episode from Jen, when the human magic tricks are non-stop in the courtroom: “…even the lawyer’s a magician.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams on Disney+ every Thursday.

Looking for more sci-fi comedy? Check out SYFY's Resident Alien, which is rolling out new episodes every Wednesday and can be watched next-day on Peacock.