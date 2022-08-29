Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk' cameo to involve other-worldly catfishing

The popular rapper has been cast in She-Hulk, and we have some clues as to what her role will be.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is adding acting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her already-impressive resume as a rapper and fashion icon.

A profile of her in The Cut mentioned that she was cast in the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Deadline has confirmed that she’ll be in an upcoming episode.

The performer will reportedly be playing herself (or a fictional version very similar to herself) and will be involved in a legal case on the show that is being handled by Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra). “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra told Deadline during the red carpet premiere of the show.

Segarra also confirmed that the catfisher is pretending to be a well-known recording artist (Megan Thee Stallion, presumably) and added, “so he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo is just one of many in the Disney+ Marvel show to appear alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. The show also boasts appearances from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Tim Roth’s Abomination, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and — perhaps most exciting of all — Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil.

We don’t know yet if Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo will extend beyond the episode described above. We can tune into Disney+ each Thursday, however, to see whether the latest She-Hulk episode includes her first appearance in the MCU.

Looking for some more sci-fi in the meantime? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.