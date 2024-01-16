Jennifer Lawrence Sent Josh Hutcherson Congratulations When Five Nights at Freddy's Opened at No. 1

It's good to know that despite their shared trauma from overthrowing President Snow's tyrannical regime, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark are still able to maintain a friendly repartee all these years later.

Recently speaking with Variety about The Beekeeper (the latest action offering from director David Ayer), actor Josh Hutcherson revealed that he received an unexpected congratulatory text from his Hunger Games co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, when Universal and Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie broke all sorts of box office records this past October.

How Jennifer Lawrence celebrated the Five Nights at Freddy's box office

Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lali) and Mike (Josh Hutcherson) in Five Nights at Freddy's. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Lawrence was in quite the celebratory mood, given the fact that her new comedy, the extra-raunchy No Hard Feelings, had just climbed to the top of Netflix's streaming chart. "Jen texted me when Freddy’s came out,” recalled Hutcherson, who played the character of Freddy's insomniac security guard, Mike Schmidt. “She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and yours is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!'”

RELATED: Matthew Lillard Reveals What He Wants From a Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel

An adaptation of the cult favorite survival horror video game series created by Scott Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy's received a day-and-date release, debuting exclusively on Peacock (watch it here) the same day it hit theaters. In addition to becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of 2023 with $289 million worldwide, the film also became the most-watched film title in Peacock history.

“We hoped it would connect with audiences,” Hutcherson added. “But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

How to Watch the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie

Five Nights at Freddy's is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The film is also available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. If you decide to go for the more permanent option, you'll be gifted with a slew of killer bonus featurettes detailing how the long-awaited video game adaptation was brought to life.

Looking for some theatrical action in the meantime? The Holdovers, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, The Exorcist: Believer, Fast X, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Strays are all streaming on Peacock!