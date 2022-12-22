Jerry Bruckheimer says 'National Treasure 3' plans are 'ongoing' at Disney

This year, fans finally got their long-awaited return to the National Treasure franchise with National Treasure: Edge of History, in which a new cast of young treasure hunters sets out on an adventure of their own, with a little help from some welcome cameos. It's the first real movement on the franchise in a long time, and while Edge of History went forward without original star Nicolas Cage, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has assured fans that this doesn't mean National Treasure 3 is dead.

Speaking to E! News about the franchise and its return with Edge of History, Bruckheimer clarified that the new series, while a fun entry in the National Treasure canon, is not a replacement for a third film. In fact, even as the show was pitched with newcomers in the leading role, Bruckheimer and his team were still eager to work with Disney on a continuation of National Treasure on the big screen.

"We said we'd like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let's come up with a new cast,'" Bruckheimer said. "At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that's ongoing."

It's been 15 years since the last National Treasure movie hit theaters, and while there's been persistent talk about a third installment, one producer, Jason Reed, claimed back in 2020 that Disney wasn't necessarily interested in continuing the series on the big screen. Bruckheimer has always been clear about his desire to keep the series going, though, and we eventually got that continuation in the form of Edge of History. The series is a satisfying standalone adventure so far, but it's also featured several nods and winks in the direction of the films, including an appearance by Justin Bartha as Ben's treasure-hunting partner, Riley Poole.

So, does that mean an appearance by Ben himself is around the corner? Edge of History will keep airing new episodes through the end of January, so it's certainly possible we could see more connective tissue between the series and the films over the next few weeks. Even if we don't, though, Bruckheimer is clearly still planning something for National Treasure 3, so don't give up hope.

