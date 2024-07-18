Nobody: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Sequel

Sure, he’s mild mannered… but Bob Odenkirk’s unlikely action hero is already dialing in his skills for round two.

Nobody was expecting Nobody (stream it here on Peacock!) to make such an action splash when the small-budget fightin’ flick punched well above its weight at the beleaguered post-COVID box office in early 2021.

Starring Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran Bob Odenkirk and sharing plenty of creative DNA with its better-known John Wick action elder (thanks to a script penned by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad), Nobody cost a mere $16 million but collected $57 million in theaters. Along the way, it landed tons of critical raves for its tightly-wound story, buoyed by an Odenkirk performance that totally sold the idea that his mild-mannered Hutch Mansell — a seemingly ordinary guy with a loving family and steady but boring job — could be transformed by a single (and mighty) wake-up jolt.

It didn’t take long after Nobody’s release for Kolstad and the core cast to begin teasing unofficial hopes for a sequel. Now that we’re three years removed from Hutch’s first impressive smackdown, do we actually know if Nobody has any hope of ducking back into theaters for round two?

Everything You Need to Know About Nobody 2

In short, the answer is yes: A sequel to Nobody is definitely in the works — and it has been almost from the moment the first film landed its earliest theatrical punch. Co-producer Kelly McCormick officially served word late in 2021 that a second installment in the nascent action franchise had been given the green studio light, even as Kolstad already had begun work on a sequel script.

The first Nobody was deftly directed by the action-savvy Ilya Naishuller, famous for his innovative first-person camera storytelling in 2015’s gonzo heart-stopper Hardcore Henry. Via a recent report at Variety, the sequel to Nobody has recruited Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You, the V/H/S horror series) to helm the second installment, with both Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen (who plays Hutch’s calmly patient wife, Becca, in the original) to reprise their roles from the first film.

Becca (Connie Nielsen), Brady (Gage Munroe), and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath) appears in Nobody (2021). Photo: Nobody - Official Trailer (HD)/Universal Pictures YouTube

Filming on the sequel is set to kick off later this summer, with Universal Pictures reportedly eyeing an August 15 theatrical release date in 2025. Though costars RZA (as Hutch’s helpful brother, Harry) and Back to the Future royalty Christopher Lloyd (as Hutch’s hard-nosed dad, David) were big highlights from the first film, it’s so far unknown whether they might turn up again to lend Hutch and Becca a hand if more gangsters come calling.

If you haven’t seen Nobody yet, pull up Peacock and get to streaming, because you’re definitely in for an action-movie treat. Kolstad’s clever John Wick sensibilities are all over the first film’s well-paced tale of a family man who finally hits his limit, complete with a preposterously exotic master villain and the kind of inventive smack-and-pow set pieces that could even turn Keanu Reeves envious. John Wick fans, in fact, have vocally floated the idea that Kolstad should find some future way to cross Odenrkirk’s Nobody character over into Reeves' action universe — an idea that Kolstad himself suggests might be best left to a subtle John Wick Easter egg or two in upcoming films.

Whether Hutch ever meets his Continental counterpart onscreen or not, at least the unfolding saga of Nobody and its unlikely action hero are far from finished. Set the date for August 15, 2025, when Nobody 2 is set to hit theaters.

Stream the original Nobody right now on Peacock here. And if you're in the mood for more action, check out The Continental: From the World of John Wick.