The Continental: Our Favorite John Wick Easter Eggs in Peacock's Prequel (So Far)

Spoiler warning! The following contains major plot spoilers for The Continental: From the World of John Wick premiere!

As the first spinoff project to come out of the John Wick universe, Peacock's The Continental (stream the first episode right here) takes every opportunity to tip its hat to the iconic action films that inspired it. Easter eggs — both subtle and overt — abound in this groovy prequel about how Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, playing a younger version of the character made famous on the big screen by Ian McShane) became manager of the titular establishment in '70s-era New York.

Head below for a rundown of some of our favorite callbacks spotted so far. And be sure to check back with us over the next two Fridays (September 29 and October 6) as we update this story with all the new Easter eggs unearthed in Episodes 2 and 3!

John Wick Easter eggs spotted in The Continental Episode 1

Winston's drink of choice

Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) appears during a scene from The Continental, Night 1. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Aside from shooting John off The Continental roof at the end of Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Winston doesn't like to get his hands dirty. He's a man who prefers to sit back, relax, and enjoy the finer things in life while other people put their necks on the line. If given the choice between picking up a gun or a dirty martini, he'll choose the martini every time (on the condition that abstaining from violence means he can keep his life and comfortable position of power, of course). Indeed, the first time we meet Winston in 2014's John Wick, he's leisurely sipping a dirty martini in a cozy corner booth in The Continental bar/dining room. As such, it only makes sense that he's enjoying the very same cocktail when we first meet him as a younger man in London as he attempts to secure a large investment for his sham car park idea.

Maria: Uncle Charlie's 1969 Mustang

Winston (Colin Woodell) appears in a scene from The Continental, Night 1. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Uncle Charlie's (Peter Greene) beloved "Maria," the car he loans to Winston around the 41-minute mark, is a sexy 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Any John Wick fan will immediately recognize it as the very same make and model stolen from Keanu Reeves' titular hitman in the original film. What's interesting, though, is that The Continental subtly confirms that the car Winston drives in the prequel is same exact one owned by John nearly four decades later. How do we know this? Simple! The license plate number — XAB 235 — appears in both projects. The real mystery is how John got Charlie to part with his pride and joy.

Yen's paint can full of daisies

Yen (Nhung Kate) appears during a scene from The Continental, Night 2. Photo: Nelly Kiss/Starz Entertainment

Okay, this one is really cool (hat tip to ScreenCrush for spotting it): Upon fleeing the theater home she shared with Frankie (Ben Robson), Yen (Nhung Kate) brings along a paint can full of vibrant yellow daisies (the only pop of color in an otherwise drab apartment). At first glance, this seems like a mere sentimental keepsake — an optimistic (and a tad naive) reminder of the life she and Frankie hoped to build together once they handed the troublesome coin press over to The Nile.

But think about it... the daisy motif goes all the way back to the very first John Wick. Helen's final note bears the image of a daisy and what's more: the ill-fated Beagle puppy she leaves to John is named Daisy!!! John's globe-trotting quest for revenge and his struggle against the High Table kicks off with the untimely murder of Daisy not long after the adorable dog shows up on his doorstep. A similar event plays out with the death of Frankie Scott, effectively granting daisies the status of a bad omen (the signal of impending loss and a subsequent desire for vengeance) in the wider Wick-Verse.

Bulletproof apparel

Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) appears during a scene from The Continental, Night 2. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Bulletproof clothing is pretty commonplace in the contemporary world of John Wick, but back in the late '70s, it was an emerging fad that had yet to gain a proper foothold in the assassin community. Around the 1-hour, 10-minute mark, a seamstress briefs Continental manager Cormac (Mel Gibson) on the practical and fashionable upsides of a suit jacket surreptitiously lined with Kevlar. While a number of gadgets in the Wick mythos are fanciful inventions cooked up for the sake of cooler action set pieces, this nascent mode of protection actually fits in with real-world history. Kevlar was invented in the early 1970s before scientists deemed the material safe for human use by the end of the decade. With that said, designer bulletproof suits have yet to catch on. Go figure.

"Guns...lots of guns."

(l-r) Nhung Kate as Yen, Colin Woodell as Winston on Episode "Night1" on The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

After witnessing his brother's sacrifice, a distraught Winston has just one thing on his mind: revenge against Cormac. He carries an injured Yen back to Chinatown, where he informs Lou (Jessica Allain) and Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour) that he requires "guns...lots of guns." Those four words carry a double whammy as far as cinematic callbacks are concerned.

Not only is it what John said to Winston before the big Continental siege in Chapter 3, but it's also what Neo said to Tank ahead of the big lobby shootout in The Matrix. It's no wonder why longtime Wick director Chad Stahelski decided to pay homage to the Matrix trilogy. Without his tenure as a stunt double and coordinator on the Wachowski's groundbreaking action saga, he never would have met Keanu Reeves.

