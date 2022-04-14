'Game Of Thrones' actor arrested for alleged ‘sexually explicit communication’ with minor online, police say

Actor Joseph Gatt has been charged in Los Angeles with “contact with a minor for sexual offense.” The actor adamantly denies the allegations.

Joseph Gatt attends 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

This story originally reported by Jax Miller at Oxygen.com.

An actor who appeared on Game of Thrones was arrested in Los Angeles for an alleged sex offense against a minor.

Joseph Gatt, 50, was arrested on April 6 at his Los Angeles residence after authorities received a tip that he was having sexually inappropriate correspondence with a minor on the internet, the LAPD announced Tuesday. At around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the LAPD’s Juvenile Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served him with a warrant to search his home.

Gatt was arrested and charged with “contact with a minor for sexual offense,” according to the press release.

Jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show Gatt was released the same day after posting $5,000 bail.

On Wednesday, the British actor – known for playing Thenn Warg in the HBO hit series – addressed the charges on his Instagram page.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,” Gatt posted. “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.

“I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this,” the actor continued. “I look forward to clearing my good name.”

More than 100 federal and local affiliate agencies make up the ICAC Task Force, aimed at investigating online predators who have illicit sexual communication with children, the release noted. The unit, in alliance with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), also handles the digital transfer of sexually abusive material involving minors.

The LAPD did not release further details on the crimes for which Gatt is accused. authorities did say they're looking into the possibility of more alleged victims.

“Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue,” Gatt concluded in his post. “And understand, for legal reasons, I cannot comment further on social media.”

The London-born actor’s credits include “Dumbo,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “Thor,” according to his IMDB page.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing to the public to find more possible victims.

The LAPD asks that anyone with information contact Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Alternatively, you can leave an anonymous tip with the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).

Requests for comment to Gatt’s talent agent were not immediately returned.