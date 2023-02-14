Smuggle dino-embryos with your very own Barbasol can in honor of 'Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary

Need to secretly transport a few dinosaur embryos, but don't have anywhere to put them? Paragon FX Group has you covered!

The company known for highly-detailed replicas of famous movie props has partnered with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment for a limited-edition recreation of Dennis Nedry's iconic Barbasol canister (aka "Cryo-Can") in honor of Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary this summer. But like InGen trade secrets, this product doesn't come cheap — it retails for $399.99 a pop! — and for good reason.

"Paragon FX Group's team was given access to the original hero-prop used in the film's production," reads the official release. "This close-up study of the original has given us the opportunity to replicate everything from the proper labels on the centrifuge tubes, right down to the very inventory tags that are present on the original prop as it sits in the studio archives. Identical to the original, Paragon will be manufacturing this piece in metal. This multi-piece CNC machined replica will also feature a 'pop-up' centrifuge rack and of course, the entire unit can be seated within a Barbasol can."

Jurassic Park Cryo-Can by Paragon FX Group Photo: Paragon FX Group

Given to Nedry by Lewis Dodgson of Biosyn (John Hammond's biggest competitor), the false Barbasol can was meant to keep dinosaur embryos on ice until they could be brought to the mainland from Isla Nublar.

As we know, however, the highly coveted genetic material never made it off the island, as Nedry was attacked and killed by the venom-spitting Dilophosaurus before he could make it to the boat. The Cryo-Can was buried under a mountain of mud and lost to time until it resurfaced in Jurassic World Dominion as a keepsake in Lewis Dodgson's office.

"You know, I really thought that was buried. My intention with the shot the way I wrote it — and I believe Steven’s intention with the shot the way he shot it — was to say, 'Oh look, the gold dust has blown away in the wind,'" Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp said in 2020. "That’s the treasure that he sought. That was the thing. And like the money in the suitcase at the end of The Killing that blows away in the propeller wash or the gold dust in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, we were trying to imply that it’s gone forever. And so, I thought that buried in that mud, it was to imply that it was gone forever."

The replica is available for pre-order, though a down payment of $39.99 is required ahead of time. Click here for more info.

