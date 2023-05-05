Where Can Jurassic Park Go Next? This Fan Theory Sounds Like a Dino-mite Prequel Pitch

Jurassic World Dominion might’ve snapped the proverbial jaws shut on the long-running six-movie cycle that makes up the Jurassic Park film franchise as we know it. But already director Colin Trevorrow has teased that Dominion won’t necessarily be the last bite in the iconic franchise’s future ruminations on how dinosaurs and people get along.

Beyond Trevorrow’s general hint that the Jurassic juggernaut is likely to live on, though, there’s been no word from Trevorrow, Universal Pictures, or original Jurassic Park mastermind, Steven Spielberg, on how additional movie entries in the canon might someday continue the story. Where there’s a built-in fan base, though, life always finds a way — and one fan is racking up YouTube views for suggesting the series make a blast back to the past to explore one of the biggest offscreen events in all of Jurassic Park lore.

For a potential prequel that would come pre-loaded with tons of canonical backstory terror, Jurassic Park mega-fan and YouTube creator Klayton Fioriti is hoping the series might someday revisit the mysterious events that connect the 1993 original Jurassic Park with the start of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, its 1997 sequel.

Specifically, Fioriti zeroes in on Hurricane Clarissa, the violent Pacific storm that The Lost World (and, later Dominion) confirms as the weather disaster that wreaked game-changing havoc on Isla Sorna, the fictional island not far from Isla Nublar where the DNA scientists of John Hammond’s InGen company bred and nurtured the dinos meant to populate his planned network of prehistoric parks.

Mentioned only in passing in The Lost World and, much later, in Dominion, Hurricane Clarissa’s implied chaos occurred offscreen, taking place sometime in the approximate four-year time lapse between Jurassic Park and The Lost World. But the storm’s effects manifested in big ways across the franchise, crippling Isla Sorna’s tightly-controlled reptile research while simultaneously freeing its dinosaurs to run amok in later films.

Giving fans a front-row seat to the hurricane’s lacerating power would unleash nature’s fury in a whole new way, while giving a Jurassic Park prequel film an undercurrent of horror-movie vibes, suggested Fioriti. The storm remains “one of the most devastating events in Jurassic Park history that has never been shown to the public,” he posited. “…Can you imagine what that was like — all of these animals freaking out at the same time?”

Thanks to the terrifying nighttime storm that lashed Isla Nublar in the original Jurassic Park, yeah, we can definitely see what he’s getting at. While we wait for possible word on where the Jurassic franchise might one day head next, though, it looks like the series has established a delicate dino-tension in which humans and ancient reptiles are gonna have to learn to coexist.

Whether it’s digital on-demand or good old-fashioned Blu-ray, click here to revisit Jurassic World Dominion on your video format of choice, or here to dig up the entire Jurassic Park collection!